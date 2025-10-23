Thrifting 101: Halloween Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is creeping around the corner, and if you haven’t picked out your costume yet, don’t panic! Instead of running to Spirit Halloween or spending $60 on a polyester dress you’ll wear once, consider hitting up your local thrift store. Thrifting for Halloween isn’t just budget-friendly, it’s creative, sustainable, and a total personality flex. Here’s your crash course in making secondhand spooktacular.

Thrift with a Pinterest board

Walking into a thrift store without a vision can feel like diving into a costume bin blindfolded. Before you go, spend a few minutes scrolling Pinterest or TikTok for inspiration. Figure out a couple of characters you like and search up mood boards that you could thrift. Whether you want to channel your inner Barbie, a 2000s rom-com icon, or a vampire, having a few outfit ideas in mind will help you stay focused and not walk out with a random cowboy hat —unless that’s the look, of course.

Think in layers, not literal costumes

The beauty of thrifting your costume is subtlety; you can create something wearable and iconic. A black slip dress and pearls with a red lip? Boom, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. White dress and a blonde wig? You’re Marilyn Monroe. Think about the vibe rather than the character; this lets you mix and match pieces that can also become staples in your regular wardrobe.

Don’t ignore the men’s section

Pro tip: the men’s section is a goldmine for baggy tees, flannels, and blazers that can be transformed into countless looks. Want to be a vampire? Grab an oversized white button-up and layer it with a thrifted corset or vest. Going for a grunge rockstar look? A band tee and ripped jeans from the men’s rack will do the trick. Most recently, the men’s section ties helped me craft a skirt for my mad-hatter costume, so the possibilities with the men’s section are endless!

Accessories make the costume

Even if you can’t find the perfect outfit piece, accessories can pull the whole thing together. Check the jewelry and shoe sections for unexpected gems. A thrifted belt, chunky boots, or vintage scarf can turn an average outfit into a Halloween masterpiece. Don’t forget: makeup and hair can totally carry your costume.

Get crafty!

Sometimes the perfect costume isn’t on the rack, it’s something you create. Use ribbons, scissors, or safety pins to customize your finds. Cut an old tee into a zombie crop top, add fake blood, or transform an old prom dress into a gothic fairytale moment. Halloween is the one time of year you can go wildly creative and lean into it.

go with friends

Thrifting is way more fun when it’s a group activity. Bring your friends, swap ideas, and challenge each other to create the best costume under $15. You’ll make memories and masterpieces.

This Halloween, skip the fast fashion and let your creativity shine. The thrift store is your playground, and your costume is waiting somewhere between the racks of vintage jackets and sparkly scarves. So, grab your tote bag, queue up your playlist, and start hunting. Happy thrifting!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!