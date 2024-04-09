This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Your hair never fully recovers from some of your crazier hair color phases. I loved my red hair, but it didn’t love me back. While it was fun while it lasted, it’s almost impossible to rid your strands of the impact that certain dyes or treatments have on them. Even over a year since I last dyed my hair red, it still has an orange hue at the ends.

As a serial hair dyer, I knew I had to find ways to get my hair to be healthier while still enjoying new shades. Throughout my endless search, three oils have brought back some of the original volume, growth, and shine that my virgin hair had.

Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is a powerful essential oil that has many antifungal and antibacterial benefits. While that doesn’t sound very glamorous, these elements could make it beneficial to improving your overall scalp health. The antibacterial elements help regulate scalp oil production, which can lead to less grease and dead skin buildup. Over the months that I’ve incorporated it into my hair routine, I’ve noticed my hair doesn’t get greasy as quickly as it used to. Although tea tree oil may not directly stimulate hair growth, a healthier scalp means more growth. I apply a few drops to my scalp half an hour before I want to wash my hair. I then wash my hair as I normally do. I make sure that I thoroughly wash my hair because it’s a strong oil and could damage my hair if left on too long. It’s advised to leave undiluted tea tree oil on for no longer than an hour. Another way people use the oil is by mixing a few drops with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, which will dilute the tea tree and that will allow you to leave it in your hair safely for longer. Rosemary Oil View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mielle Organics LLC (@mielleorganics) Rosemary oil has a minty fresh smell to it and a lot of potential to help with hair growth. Studies have shown that it can be as effective as hair growth medications like Rogaine. It’s an ingredient common in many hair growth serums. Most virally, Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is the one I use. Rosemary oil’s hair-healing properties stem from its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These features increase blood flow through the scalp which promotes healthy growth. It also leaves my scalp feeling refreshed. I apply about four drops to my scalp and then add some to the ends of my hair to moisturize them. Adding it to the ends of my hair, which have suffered the most, gives them some life instead of staying in the brittle and fried state they were in. After around an hour to an hour and a half, I wash it out regularly. Argan Oil Argan oil is another essential in my hair care routine. This oil has many benefits such as bettering scalp health, moisturizing, and even lessening the damage that hair dye causes. This oil has multiple purposes which can all lead to healthier and more voluminous locks. It’s commonly used in many different products such as leave-in conditioners or regular shampoos. Argan oil is safe to use over extended periods of time such as overnight. There’s no need to dilute it, but if you want, any carrier oil will combine well with it.

These oils have helped me regrow and strengthen my hair after dyeing and re-dyeing it many times. I’ve noticed my hair is stronger and grows way faster than it did before incorporating these oils into my routine. I wish you luck on your hair care journey!

