The Pros and Cons of Dyeing Your Hair Red

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The red hair phase is something many of us go through. It’s a popular color for young adults and has become increasingly trendy in recent years (queue Chappell Roan). Whether in the search for a drastic change or simply because it looked really cute on Pinterest, here’s some insight into the reality of maintaining red hair dye and its aftermath.

Before I dyed my hair red a few years ago, there were a few things I wish I had known before committing to the change, including positives and slight annoyances about the color. There are many pros and cons to red hair, and as a veteran, I’m happy to share the things I loved and didn’t love about my time spent with my maroon-dyed hair.

Pros

Enhancing the colors of your features

This all comes down to color theory. One of the benefits of dyeing your hair red is the gorgeous contrast it creates with the tones and shades of your natural features. Red allows for a sharper contrast between the colors of your eyes as opposed to the less vibrant hues of natural hair pigmentation.

For darker brown eyes, a deeper shade of red, like burgundy, will make the warm tones of your irises pop. For lighter-colored eyes, brighter red shades, like copper, can make your eyes appear more vibrant. Due to the color’s vibrancy, it can also add warmth to your skin tone.

When I had my maroon hair, I definitely noticed my eyes looked a brighter shade of brown, and my skin seemed more bronzed.

Endless Range of Shades to Choose From

One thing about red hair dye is that there’s an endless collection of colors to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a brassier tone or a deeper red, most salons and beauty supply stores carry a wide selection to choose from.

Classic and timeless shades consist of scarlet, crimson, cherry, and even garnet (go Noles). Warmer red dye tones include copper, auburn, and maroon. Lastly, if you prefer a softer shade or something a bit closer to pink, you could always opt for a coral, terracotta, or rose-like shade. Due to the popularity of red, which has stolen the hearts of many of us, there are so many shades readily available, even at your nearest pharmacy.

Cons

Fading and high-maintenance

One issue with red hair is that with each wash, it will fade slightly, depending on which products you use to maintain its vibrancy. One of my biggest complaints was the extremely brassy color that was left after only about a month and a half, which may be due to me dyeing it myself. It’s annoying having to re-dye it often. The brassy tones were not my style, yet I can see how it could be a cute shade for other girls.

If you intend to stay a redhead for an extended period, be prepared to make regular trips to the store and keep your gloves and developer (or bleach — if you have darker hair) on hand. The cycle of fading and re-dyeing became too much of a hassle and too messy for me, which brings me to my next con about dyeing your hair red.

Red is forever

Once you’re ready to move on from your red-haired days, it won’t let go of you so easily. When I was tired of the faded brassiness, I made the mistake of box dyeing black over it, which only made it streaky and still extremely coppery, no matter how many times I tried. Make sure you’re ready to have your hair shine red in the light until the last dyed strands are all grown out and cut off.

Stripping out red is very difficult to do and may only take away a small amount of the color. If you enjoy doing drastic color changes in short amounts of time, just know that red is definitely more of a time commitment. I remember a year after my last retouch; I was still a coppery redhead in the sun despite the dye I used to try and conceal it.

Red hair is timeless, eye-catching, and fun. I hope this helped you gain more clarity on making the switch.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!