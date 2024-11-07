I Reviewed 5 Apps for Rating Things: Here’s What I Rate Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Any time I’m looking for a TV show or movie to watch, you know it has to pass through my committee of rating apps. This app cluster, where I get to rate and review pretty much anything, is the closest thing I have to a diary. So, here are my ratings and reviews of the best apps for rating and reviewing things:

SerialIzd – 5/5 Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serializd (@serializd) You may be wondering why I didn’t put Letterboxd or Goodreads first, and let me tell you that this underdog is the holy grail of rating apps. It’s a TV girlie’s best friend and the only app I’d take with me if I was stuck on a deserted island. I discovered Serializd in the spring of 2023 when it was linked in a Letterboxd profile, and I’ve been a loyal follower ever since. While still having every single feature that Letterboxd has, but adapted for TV shows, Serializd shares for free all the magic features that Letterboxd hides behind a paywall. While you can only review TV shows, this app and its desktop site let you create entries on every single episode, season, and short. Some of Serializd’s more unique features are its data-dense profile statistics page and linked public discussion boards where you can also write a review. This app will show you your percent completion of any show in a little pie chart and also lets you subscribe to specific TV shows so it can notify you of any new episodes or renewals. Throughout my time as a dedicated Serializd user, I’ve noticed that the community on this app is far different from the one on Letterboxd. If you like following famous people and only seeing the same few user’s reviews on top of a movie then Letterboxd is the app for you. Serializd on the other hand has little to no celebrities, a smaller following, and lacks the toxic comment flame-wars that you often find on Letterboxd reviews.

Letterboxd – 4.5/5 Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letterboxd (@letterboxd) This app is my reliable second choice. It has features that I like available for free and others that are locked behind their Patron and Pro memberships that I refuse to pay for. However, if Letterboxd is your lifeblood, the Patron and Pro tiers are probably a good investment. Letterboxd lets you write reviews for any movie and select TV specials. This app also has features to help you find out where to watch something, create a watchlist, and organize lists of films. Both Serializd and Letterboxd are relatively accurate as they both use The Movie Database (TMDb) to retrieve information about entertainment, so if you just can’t remember what that actor’s name is, Letterboxd is a reliable source. When I joined the Letterboxd community several years ago, it very quickly became my favorite app. The user interface (UI) is accessible and informative without being too data-dense, making it perfect for professional and casual use. I did subtract half a star simply because of the excessive pestering about buying a membership tier. You may find that the Letterboxd community is a little too large and combatant to completely enjoy your time on the app.

MUsicboard – 3.5/5 Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musicboard (@musicboard.app) Musicboard is another social rating app that is more geared toward music fans. You can rate albums and tracks on a five-star scale and share your reviews with friends inside the app. Musicboard is a newer addition to my collection of rating apps and often the top pick of the music rating variety. This app has both a sleek mobile app, a desktop site, and an easy-to-use UI which adds to its accessibility. However, it’s pretty basic and will also harass you about buying their Pro membership. I think an addition that would make it stand out to me personally would be if I could connect my Spotify to Musicboard and upload my playlists for easier reviewing.

Goodreads – 2.5/5 Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodreads (@goodreads) This app is one of the most popular on the market, and this wouldn’t be a list of rating apps if I didn’t include Goodreads. Goodreads is a rating, reviewing, and recommending program made for books, and it is beloved by avid readers of the world. Goodreads’s claim to fame is its list structure and logging program, which allows users to keep track of books they’ve read, want to read, and own. Goodreads also has a great community of users who all share a love for books, making this a great place for people who have a passion for reading. However, Goodreads falls short of the curve with its user interface. This app was bought by Amazon a decade ago, and it seems to have not been updated since then, either. Additionally, while the database of books is massive, it also becomes very confusing to navigate when it contains multiple versions of the same release. Between its boring presentation and questionably functional mobile app, I don’t think Goodreads deserves a higher rating, but it’s a great choice for avid readers.

BAckloggd – 2/5 Stars