This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

All things pumpkin spice, scarves, and sweaters have sparked my love for fall, along with the beautiful weather and cozy atmosphere. However, those who live in hotter climates cannot always relate to the same feeling of the season’s first chill, particularly when the outfits don’t reflect that aesthetic. For those of us who live in Florida, when September hits, it’s still not cold enough to wear the knit sweater we’ve been eyeing for months. We go from cooler mornings to hot afternoons where we often end up with sweat stains walking to our next class.

For all the girls who live where the temperature is always changing, here’s how I like to dress to ease the transition from summer into fall:

Skirts While baggy jeans are cute, they aren’t always practical in hotter temperatures. Skirts are a breathable alternative that adds more to the overall outfit, depending on what type of skirt you choose. This article of clothing offers a variety of different ways to style it for autumn. For a comfier outfit, you can add a pair of sneakers, like Sambas or Converse, and pair it with a long-sleeved shirt or crewneck. For a more elevated outfit, consider adding a pair of boots with a light cardigan and baby tee. Wearing a black skirt with tights could be the ultimate autumn evening attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH MTIMET (@sarahmtimet) The best part about skirts is that they’re all you need to accessorize with your favorite fall additions. Whether that be with a bow or a headband, you have the potential to look like you walked straight out of a Pinterest board. Elena Gilbert Tees One of the television style icons of the 2010s, Elena Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries, styled these long-sleeved, thin shirts that emulate the ‘starting to get colder’ vibe. The thinness of the shirt can get you through the beating rays of the sun that pop up later in the day. The long-sleeve aspect of the shirt ensures you get through the chilly morning. Also, these shirts can be worn with short sleeves. This simple piece can be accessorized or dressed down to fit your look. Off-the-Shoulder Crewnecks Cut T-shirts and crewnecks seem to have become all the rage. Many people cut their old, oversized shirts or crewnecks for a simple, off-the-shoulder look. What’s perfect about this is the upcycling you can do with some of your old crewnecks to curate a whole new outfit. When you cut your top of choice, you can pair it with denim shorts or flared yoga pants and some UGGs. This look is suitable for class or lounging around. Another perk of this DIY project is that you get breathable clothing that you can add layers to as the weather gets cooler. The Perfect Pop Sometimes, the simplest addition, like a bit of color, can bring together all the clothes we have to complete a look. Last fall, there were a lot of pops of color like burgundy, maroon, and scarlet, which elevated the neutral, foundational pieces that were typically sourced for during the fall. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIL SANDER (@jilsander) Many shades of brown or beige can be worn consistently, but red accessories like a bow, purse, or shoes add more personality to the outfit. This year, many models during the Chloe and Jil Sander runway wore shades of green, potentially indicating a new color trend for the season. Implementing these colors while fitting the color scheme of the season can transform a basic outfit into a comforting one for the heat.

Despite whatever’s trending, wear what makes you feel the best this fall, even if the weather is trying to melt you.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!