Styling My New Balance 530 Sneakers for a Week

I love my New Balance 530 sneakers! I got them a little over a year ago now and they’ve become one of my most worn pairs of shoes to date. They make me feel so sporty and cool whenever I wear them, sort of like Princess Diana. However, when I got them, I didn’t think they were that cute as it was more of a purchase of necessity rather than for style purposes.

I bought them during my semester abroad in London because I wasn’t used to all the walking I’d actually be doing. I remember I could barely walk because my ankles hurt so badly after a tour we’d taken of the city. So, after deciding that my Adidas Sambas weren’t going to cut it, I landed on my beloved New Balance 530, a pair of comfortable and supportive shoes.

It did take me a bit of time to learn how to make them feel less like vacation dad shoes and more like something I’m excited about seeing in my closet. However, after hours on Pinterest and a year under my belt, here’s how I styled my 530s for a week for some inspiration!

Monday

Monday’s outfit was very casual. It felt like such a long day for me after a weekend that I just wanted to feel comfortable heading to class or just hanging around on campus. That day, I wore my Formula 1 hoodie from PacSun. It’s one of my favorite hoodies because it’s so comfortable and warm, though maybe size up if you want a more oversized look.

Next, I have my sweatpants from Urban Outfitters, specifically the iets Frans sweatpants. I also got these when I was studying abroad in London, and they’ve been in my clothing rotation ever since. Finally, I have my New Balances, the star of the show. I find this outfit super comfortable and warm; it’s just the perfect transition outfit from the weekend into the school week.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, I was trying to channel my inner Pilates princess (though I’ve never done it before, so this is just based on vibes). I wore a black halter top from Urban Outfitters and paired it with leggings from Target. Then, I popped on my 530s.

I also decided to bring my grey zip-up because I get cold easily. I hate being cold, and sometimes, the classroom buildings are freezing, so I always try to carry a jacket or sweatshirt with me. That grey zip-up is going to be a running theme throughout my looks, along with the New Balances.

Wednesday

Wednesday was another comfortable, casual outfit that quickly came together. On this day, I put on a blue baby tee from Urban Outfitters along with some sweat shorts from PacSun. Again, I had to pull out my trusty grey zip-up before I slipped on my shoes and headed out for the day. Monday’s outfit and this outfit have a similar vibe to me.

On these days, I have a late end to my school day, so I want to be as comfortable as possible. I find myself leaning more into the sweatshirt or sweat-short part of my closet.

Thursday

I wanted to try channeling the icon that is Princess Diana for Thursday’s look, though my closet had other plans. I wanted to try to recreate her biker shorts and sneakers look, but unfortunately for me, my biker shorts disappeared from my drawer so I had to pivot a little. I still tried to at least stick to the silhouette of the look the best I could.

I put on my HCFSU crewneck and a pair of black Nike shorts along with the New Balances. It wasn’t exactly the same, but it was similar enough, and it was interesting to have to figure out how to change up outfits on the fly like that (though I’ll be hunting down my biker shorts).

Friday

We’ve finally hit the end of the school week, and the last outfit is rolling in. I didn’t have much to do today, so this outfit was going to be casual. I have a top from Urban Outfitters that I recently bought and love. It’s oversized but hits at just the right length; it’s perfect. Then, I have these jeans shorts that are basic but fit nicely and get the job done. Finally, I’ll slip my New Balances on for the final time this week.

Honorable Mention

As you’ve seen, most of these outfits have been more on the casual or athleisure end of the spectrum, but I wanted to show off another styling I’ve done in the past. I used to actually wear these shoes a lot with black slacks and a knit quarter-zip I got from Brandy Melville. I wore this outfit a lot when I was studying abroad. I’d actually planned on wearing it again this week, but it was just a little too hot to be wearing it. I just thought to include it down here as a bit of a bonus!

Overall, I do tend to style these shoes on the more sporty side or lean into athleisure trends but there are so many ways to make these shoes look cute! In retrospect, accessorizing more could’ve taken these outfits to a different level. I’m thinking Wednesday’s outfit with a pair of black sunglasses would’ve been great or adding a baseball cap to Tuesday’s look.

I do hope how I’ve styled the shoes was at least helpful for anyone looking for a little inspiration. I can’t wait to see everyone rocking the New Balance 530s!

