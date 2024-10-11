Unpacking 3 Style Trends That Are Taking Over Fashion TikTok

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a frequent wearer of the slick-back hairstyle, I’ve oriented myself with the “Clean Girl Aesthetic” floating around my TikTok feed. I bought the Amazon hair wax stick and the basic baby tees. I love a good skincare routine, and I’m a gold jewelry wearer as it is.

Just when I thought I had mastered the viral fashion aesthetic, there seemed to be an inundation of new microtrends filling my TikTok’s “For You Page.” For anyone unsure of what it means to be a “Strawberry Girl” or curious why everyone seemingly wants to be a mob wife, I took it upon myself to conduct some research (TikTok doomscrolling) on these trending styles.

Strawberry girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) The “Strawberry Girl” aesthetic represents the next food-inspired style trend dominating social media, following the popularity of “latte makeup” and “blueberry milk nails.” The face of the Strawberry Girl trend, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, is known for her trademark dewy makeup, glowing complexion, and naturally berry-blushed cheeks. Strawberry Girl makeup takes a unique spin on the idea of “no-makeup makeup” looks, with the key features of a rosy complexion and a lip combo that looks like you just took a bite out of a strawberry. By using cream makeup products, a hydrating skincare base, and maybe dotting on a few faux freckles, you, too, can achieve the sweet and simple Strawberry Girl style. Mob wife View this post on Instagram A post shared by @stylesbyiriss In my opinion, the “Mob Wife” aesthetic is an evolved take on the classic black cat Halloween costume. Characterized by black outfits, fur coats, gold jewelry, red accents, and lots of leather, TikTok “Mob Wives” exude a sleek, fierce, and classy energy. Look no further than Dua Lipa or Kendall Jenner to crack the code on the viral style trend. Additionally, pop culture icons like Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey are cited as crucial inspirations for the aesthetic, which is heavily tied to the Italian American culture of New York and New Jersey. Adherents to the Mob Wife lifestyle can be seen sporting a fur trench with a designer bag or a clever combo of animal prints, complimented by statement sunglasses or a knee-high boot. This fashion aesthetic uniquely intermixes bold glamor and “old money” style to create a distinct, striking profile that looks like it could be straight out of The Sopranos. Coastal grandmother The “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic draws inspiration from beach towns, preppy style, and (potentially) your Massachusetts grandmother’s closet. Linens, blue color palettes, baby pink, pinstripes, minimalistic jewelry, and oversized button-ups are staples of your favorite TikTok “Coastal Grandma.” @inthesejeans the coastal grandmother aesthetic 🐚 outfit inspo & links to shop for a beachy preppy summer style on astyleset.com (linked in bio) #summerfashion #beachoutfits #coastalgrandmother #preppystyle ♬ original sound – Erin A laid-back, beachy fashion inspired by the Nantucket style, the Coastal Grandmother fashion trend takes your preppy style icons and places them on the shorelines with a glass of iced tea in their hand and a sun-kissed glow on their cheeks. The Coastal Grandmother aesthetic emphasizes effortless, comfortable silhouettes and a leisurely, relaxed pace of life.

Move aside, clean girl aesthetic. There are new trends in town (or your FYP). If you’re ever doing a closet clean out or looking to revamp your style, consider incorporating some of these TikTok trends into your wardrobe!

