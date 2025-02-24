6 Fashion Trends I Want To See This Spring Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Now that spring has arrived, a new generation of fashion trends has entered the villa. Simple elegance and vibrant details are being combined in this year’s runways and street styles. Bold accessories and airy silhouettes are a must to stay on top of trends. Here are some styles I hope to see throughout springtime:

Silk Skirts and Flowy Tops

The most stylish pairing of the season: flowy tops and silk skirts. Warm spring days and cool evenings are ideal for this effortlessly stylish combination. Think of silk midi skirts in pastel hues paired with flowy blouses made of airy materials like linen or chiffon. This style is perfect for brunch dates and evening walks because it’s both put-together and casual.

Sequin Tops for Day and Night

@allina_ai So obsessed @PEPPERMAYO #peppermayo #outfitinspo ♬ original sound – alesia.merenkova Who said sequins were just for the evening? Sequin tops are making a daring comeback this season, and daytime sparkle is on the rise. From sparkles on knitted tops, sparkly skirt sets, sparkles on silk, and more, it’s perfect for your spring break closet. For a good going-out ensemble, team a sequin tank, layered jewelry, and a silk skirt together. Sequins are a season-long trend, whether they’re used subtly or boldly!

mixed metals

Metal mixing is the new norm, so forget about the old rules! Girls this spring are combining silver and gold items to create a textured, dynamic look. Silver bangles accessorized with chunky gold hoops? Yes! My own stack involves rings and bracelets made with different metals to create that Cartier effect. Intentionality is the secret to slaying this trend, which involves layering complementary pieces to create a striking contrast.

Big Bags, Bigger Statements

Despite the popularity of micro bags, they’ve lost their touch. The new look is oversized purses! Large handbags, whether structured carryalls, XXL hobo bags, or slouchy totes, are fashionable and useful. Choose bold colors and textures to create a statement, or go for buttery soft leather in neutral hues for an effortlessly stylish feel. The new popular oversized bag color is a charming maroon.

Layered Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D I N E H J E W E L R Y (@dinehjewelry) This spring, jewelry layering has never been more popular. Consider stacked rings, mixed-material bangles, and several delicate chains. The best part? No rules apply. Mix delicate pieces with bold, chunky jewelry, and don’t be afraid to incorporate beads, charms, and pearls. Any ensemble gains depth and individuality from the layered look, which makes it an essential styling tip. The most popular current trends are chunky gold seashells and different patterned necklaces.

new aesthetics