Spring Into Reading This Season With These 5 Books

With the weather warming up and vacations coming up quickly, many people are looking for new and popular books to read! For myself, I find the best time to read is on vacation, as long as I have a good recommendation and a solid UV to keep me warm. My two favorite genres are Rom-Coms and Thrillers or Mysteries, so here’s a list of five of my favorites from these genres for you!

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

The Unhoneymooners is a silly read about a girl named Olive and her enemy Ethan, who are forced to go on a honeymoon together after Olive’s sister and husband got food poisoning after their wedding. The two are forced to participate in many of the couple excursions that were booked for the newly married couple, which are humorously portrayed in the book! The book takes an even funnier turn when Olive runs into her boss and creates a storyline she’s now forced to keep up with…but forced perhaps doesn’t turn out to be so bad after a while. I read this book a couple of years ago, but I can still easily say it’s one of my favorites! It was such an easy read and was so lighthearted and humorous. This is an amazing read, especially for the warm spring weather that we’re now experiencing!

Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

@books.with.laur This book was SO good! #convincingyoutoread #aestheticofbook #bookaesthetic #carriesotoisback #taylorjenkinsreid ♬ the man nightcore – dani (taylor’s version) Carrie Soto Is Back follows the life of a woman, Carrie Soto, who used to hold the world record for tennis, and her comeback to the game after it’s almost taken from her. Soto comes out of her retirement ready to return to the courts and gets her father back in the game as well, reclaiming his spot as her coach. Readers get a walk-through of her life and how she interacts and meets with various people. Soto always had a reputation for being a “Battle-Axe,” as in mean, towards teammates, but throughout the book, this is challenged. This story is truly inspiring and encapsulates everything I love in a book! I would highly recommend this to anyone looking for a book this spring, especially as pickleball and tennis season picks back up. Be prepared for Carrie Soto to become your new icon!

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

If you’re looking for any sort of spooky book with a thriller vibe, I couldn’t recommend this one more! Taking place on a lake in the 1980s, this book walks the reader through a camp experience where a young camper went missing. Two girls who became best friends are now searching for their missing friend while dealing with the struggles of finding her and navigating other family relations. When I first picked up The God of the Woods, I was in a reading slump amidst exams, and I was looking for anything other than textbooks to read. This book was so amazing as it was very easy to read and could be picked up and left off anywhere. It was so interesting and kept me extremely hooked, while also not being too spooky.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookBub (@bookbub) A very popular but honest recommendation by many! The Silent Patient walks readers through the experiences of a woman who was admitted into an institution for the mentally ill and has gone through various therapists. A new man has come in determined to break this woman’s silence and find out her story, and he begins to succeed, however, a twist at the end of the book will leave many readers shocked. After reading this book, I felt like a silent patient! The twist that Michaelides added to this book led me to love it! It’s fast-paced and contains so many characters and plot lines that can be easily kept up with, while also keeping the reader entertained. I would highly recommend this book to anyone looking for a quick mystery to read!

The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager