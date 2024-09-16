Upcycling Everyday Items Into Eclectic Room Decor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve always loved expressing myself through my room. I even wrote my college admissions essay on all of the little items I’ve collected over my life and displayed on every open surface I could find. When I bring friends into my room for the first time, one of the phrases I’m typically met with is, “This is so you.”

The way I’ve always approached decorating my room is less of trying to strive for a certain aesthetic or vibe, and more of slowly compiling small pieces over time. Taping and thumbtacking almost everything I find cool, interesting, or visually appealing to my bedroom walls has been my main approach to creating an authentic space where I feel truly comfortable.

Some of the things that make this atmosphere include magazine clippings of silhouettes and art pieces, block-lettered gig fliers, concert and movie ticket stubs, unfolded CD covers, and my favorite thing to decorate with: postcards! One of the best ways I’ve been able to display my postcards is through a magnet board. This makes for a more cohesive piece of decoration that serves as a focal point for an otherwise plain or uninteresting wall.

My magnet board is one of my favorite things in my room at the moment. After moving to a new apartment, I wanted to find a way to display all of the receipts, train tickets, cafe cards, and tacky tourist magnets I’d collected over my freshman year studying abroad at FSU London! I used the postcards as a background for my other items and began stacking them to create a collage effect.

Some highlights from the board include a metro ticket from Paris, carnival masks from my spring break in Venice, a string of lace snowflakes from Belgium, and a glossy Union Jack postcard I got from a random tourist stand on my last day of studying abroad.

As for the rest of my wall space, I choose to cover it with either large movie and music posters, or small clippings from newspapers, magazines, and brochures. Some of my coolest pieces have come from piles of 50-cent postcards and photos tucked away in local thrift shops.

Many antique or vintage stores will also have a box full of old maps and travel pamphlets. I love having these in my room because of all the different color schemes and small details they highlight. Museum brochures and music venue fliers also make for unique additions to a collage, scrapbook, or scattered mosaic on my bedroom wall!

By showcasing these everyday items around my room, I can also combat homesickness in a much more creative way. I love being surrounded by little reminders of different phases of my life. My old orchestra sheet music from high school and lavender-colored paint strip from my childhood bedroom are prime examples of this concept. With the constant hustle and bustle of classes, clubs, and other outside involvement, coming back to a space that feels truly my own is extremely fulfilling.

I think the key to achieving an eclectic feel for your space comes down to slowly accumulating items that bring you joy and not rushing that process. It’s okay to leave spaces blank for a while and move things around when you feel the urge to. Above all else, I try my best to have fun with how I transform my space, little by little!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!