This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s well known that 2010s trends are back. Their music, their optimism, their ability to buy a house while working retail, and, most of all, the 2010s fashion.

I yearn to walk down the streets and see hats with brims way too wide, random owl motifs, and printed leggings that give me a migraine from just looking at them. Now, obviously, these styles are outdated and would stand out among your typical college crowd, but I want to propose some items that we need to bring back into the rotation.

Whether you need a little more Millennial optimism in your everyday routine or just want to switch up your style a bit, here are four classic fashion pieces we need to start wearing again.

Mustaches View this post on Instagram I don’t know how or why we, as a society, moved away from mustaches being the peak of comedy. It’s super nostalgic to remember the days when they were on duct tape, backpacks, leggings, T-shirts, phone cases, and more. I’m imagining a white baby tee with a black mustache printed across it, paired with black jean shorts over cute black tights. Some high-top Converse shoes to tie it all together, and boom, a cute casual fit for hanging out with friends. Bonus points if you add a leather jacket and an infinity scarf! Chelsea Boots View this post on Instagram It’s nearly impossible to think of Chelsea boots without thinking of Harry Styles and his black skinny jeans from 2015. I mean, what a fashion icon. Chelsea boots are so versatile, shifting from casual to professional with the right outfit. To style them like Styles, you’ll need black skinny jeans and a patterned button-up to channel his energy. For a more modern take, I suggest a straight-cut pair of blue jeans, a layered white tee, and a solid-color sweater, topped off with a larger coat or jacket. Pairing Chelsea boots with solid jeans, a nice blouse, and a black blazer could also make the perfect business casual outfit for meetings or going into work. Statement Necklaces View this post on Instagram I can vividly remember the days when my mom would drag me through the Kohl’s jewelry section, and it was just coral and turquoise as far as the eye could see. A classic Millennial statement necklace was usually layered pieces of colorful stones, or plastic cut pieces that took up one’s entire chest area. For a more Gen Z take on them, I recommend solid, chunky gold or silver necklaces. Even layering a couple of simple pieces can create that statement effect without being too “loud” or overtaking the rest of the outfit. For sorority banquets, graduation dinners, or other events that call for formal dresses, I highly recommend some necklace layering with a solid-color dress to really elevate and personalize a look that might be a little plain otherwise. Patterned Dresses View this post on Instagram Colorful, patterned dresses are simply the most whimsical thing I have ever seen in fashion. Icons like Jessica Day from New Girl or The Magic School Bus’s Mrs. Frizzle were never seen without their classic eclectic dresses and accessories. To emulate these divas, I would recommend styling these kinds of dresses with solid-color tights in a different but complementary color and a cropped black cardigan.

They say history always repeats itself, and I believe that goes for fashion too. Using older styles and accessories to express yourself is always such a fun endeavor that can lead to finding your own unique personal taste. Have fun and experiment with some 2010s fashion staples!

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