How To Recreate These 6 Fall-Coded Movie Characters’ Outfits

As the fall season quickly approaches, so does a new wave of seasonal fashion trends. However, while we integrate scarf jackets and suede pieces into our wardrobe, why not bring back some past looks this fall? Specifically, some of the iconic outfits worn by characters in classic fall movies.

There’s much to love about this 1989 meet-cute, but the thing I love most about this movie is Sally’s outfits. They’re classy, in line with the decade, and quirky, as Sally’s outfits reflect her character. One of her more recognized outfits today is the iconic red sweater and brown jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by nostalgia archive (@80srozetta) So, how might one recreate this with Florida’s hot weather taking over this fall season? I’d go for a red tank top sweater, a brown leather bag instead of the brown jacket, and a dark wash denim jean skirt to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahath official (@rahath_official_) This literary classic turned movie pulls at your heartstrings, as you watch four sisters struggle to conform to society and grow into adulthood. But, through the good and the bad, I think we’re all awed at the gorgeous dresses worn by the March sisters. I want to specifically highlight a dress worn by Jo March: her iconic pink dress. To recreate this, you can layer a white tee or short-sleeved button-up shirt with a mini light pink workout dress.

This movie always makes me think of the back-to-school season and makes me wish I, too, had a struggling musician as a teacher. One of the more memorable scenes from this movie is Billy’s take on making the outfits for the band (which ultimately gets rejected). Personally, I think he was on to something. While the others may have thought Billy’s outfit ideas weren’t the right image for them, we can see some of the individual pieces of Katie’s outfit have really started to make a comeback. I’d recreate her look by layering a black tank top with a red bell sleeve top, a dark wash denim jean skirt, dark red knee-high boots, and potentially some patterned tights.

