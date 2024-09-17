How To Recreate These 6 Fall-Coded Movie Characters’ Outfits

As the fall season quickly approaches, so does a new wave of seasonal fashion trends. However, while we integrate scarf jackets and suede pieces into our wardrobe, why not bring back some past looks this fall? Specifically, some of the iconic outfits worn by characters in classic fall movies.
- ‘how Harry Met Sally’
-
There’s much to love about this 1989 meet-cute, but the thing I love most about this movie is Sally’s outfits. They’re classy, in line with the decade, and quirky, as Sally’s outfits reflect her character. One of her more recognized outfits today is the iconic red sweater and brown jacket.
So, how might one recreate this with Florida’s hot weather taking over this fall season? I’d go for a red tank top sweater, a brown leather bag instead of the brown jacket, and a dark wash denim jean skirt to complete the look.
- ‘The Craft’
-
This classic Halloween movie gives major 90s goth vibes, with the perfect amount of witchcraft and teen angst, and the outfits definitely reflect this. One outfit I’d like to point out is the one that Rochelle wears in the majority of the posters for this film. This outfit can easily be recreated by wearing a short-sleeved white button-up shirt with a pleated grey mini skirt, a pair of old-fashioned suspenders, and maybe a chunky belt to add a new touch.
- ‘Little Women’ (2019)
-
This literary classic turned movie pulls at your heartstrings, as you watch four sisters struggle to conform to society and grow into adulthood. But, through the good and the bad, I think we’re all awed at the gorgeous dresses worn by the March sisters. I want to specifically highlight a dress worn by Jo March: her iconic pink dress. To recreate this, you can layer a white tee or short-sleeved button-up shirt with a mini light pink workout dress.
- ‘School of Rock’
-
This movie always makes me think of the back-to-school season and makes me wish I, too, had a struggling musician as a teacher. One of the more memorable scenes from this movie is Billy’s take on making the outfits for the band (which ultimately gets rejected). Personally, I think he was on to something.
While the others may have thought Billy’s outfit ideas weren’t the right image for them, we can see some of the individual pieces of Katie’s outfit have really started to make a comeback. I’d recreate her look by layering a black tank top with a red bell sleeve top, a dark wash denim jean skirt, dark red knee-high boots, and potentially some patterned tights.
- ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
-
Who doesn’t love a good movie series to binge-watch? The overall vibe makes it one of the best to watch this fall cuddled up in bed, drinking some butterbeer, and wishing you weren’t a muggle. Anyway, when it comes to outfits, what better one to recreate than Hermione’s Yule Ball look? To do this, I’d pair a hot pink ruffled top with a pair of light pink cargo shorts.
- ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
-
Finally, the last movie. The Devil Wears Prada showcases many unique outfits from Andrea’s closet (before and after her wardrobe changes), with one of my favorites having to be her white button-down layered with a black off-the-shoulder shirt.
To recreate this outfit, you can take elements such as her off-the-shoulder black shirt (leaving the button down for a colder day), and pair it with a black mini skirt. When it comes to her accessories, you can also add a long statement necklace and a tweed baker-boy cap.
Inspired yet? There are so many fall movies out there, so why not recreate them yourself? Don’t let the hot weather stop you from wearing your current (or past) favorite fall trends and looks. Instead, find a way that makes them work for you and your climate.