Phones Need Clothes Too: 4 Websites for Your Next Phone Case

I spend so much time online shopping for new clothes, shoes, and accessories. Most of the time, I use my phone to add things to my cart. I think many of us can agree that we spend a decent amount of time on our phones, whether we’re scrolling on Instagram, texting, or checking notifications. But have you ever thought of using your phone a part of your style? Here are four websites to shop for trendy “clothes” for your phone:
- Casetify
-
The first shop I suggest is Casetify. This online store has everything you need for your phone and more. One special thing about Casetify is that you can customize your phone case. That’s right, you can make your very own phone case! From photo grids to monograms, each case can be as unique as you want it to be. It can even be as simple as adding your initials or name on a case.
Casetify also loves to sponsor influencers. This means there are so many deals that you can find for shopping for your phone on different platforms like YouTube and Instagram.
- Wildflower Cases
-
The next shop I’ll name is my favorite one, Wildflower Cases! This shop is run by sisters Devon and Sydney Carlson. They’re both successful models and fashion influencers who design phone cases with a sense of free spirit and independence. They have designs with the most stylish prints. You can even get a phone case to match your astrology sign!
Wildflower is also known for its collaborations with celebrities and other influencers, with their latest collaboration being Gracie Abrams! Past collaborations range from Emma Chamberlain to Charli xcx. You can also shop for other accessories like AirPod cases, camera jewels, and phone charms!
- Luxy Lemon
-
Luxy Lemon is a shop I recently discovered that seamlessly mixes style and safety. Right now, they have a “buy two, get two free” sale going on! All their phone cases feature their ring emblem, which is meant to hold a spot for a phone grip, preventing you from accidentally dropping your phone as much. You can purchase their Mag Safe Ring Holder that fits perfectly. They have super fun designs with some that have texture to them. Plus, they have fast shipping that usually takes four to seven business days.
- Casely
-
Casely is a shop that has such cute designs that are perfect to start or add to your phone case collection. You can even shop their new Halloween collection for the upcoming spooky season. If that doesn’t appeal to you, maybe one of their other collections will! They also sell super helpful phone grips for your phone safety needs. Casely usually has a “buy one, get one free” deal going on, so be sure to be on the lookout for that if you’re interested!
Our phones deserve clothes, too! For those of you with the same mindset, elevate your tech fashion with a new phone case from one of these online shops.
