Phasing Out Generative AI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ChatGPT has become so present in our everyday lives that it’s on its way to replacing Google. Need to know what to pack for your weekend trip? Or what to email your professor when you forgot to turn in your homework? Ask Chat.

It’s utter reliance on generative artificial intelligence (AI) that will undoubtedly dull the minds of its consumers. Thinking organically has somehow become a lost art, replaced by the convenience of instant answers and no need to lift a finger.

There are so many better alternatives to generative AI. I think that putting our own brains to work undeniably produces the most creative results.

Leverage real publications

Whatever happened to Google and Safari? The simplest alternative to relying on ChatGPT is to utilize search engines. For Gen Z at least, we survived from preschool to high school without using generative AI to do our homework and write our papers. I think we should tap back into that.

Some of my favorite sources for reliable information are the New York Times, FSU’s Digital Repository, and, of course, the Her Campus at FSU website (shameless self-promo)! Even without generative AI, many digital resources are constantly at our fingertips.

Turning to search engines and digital resources is one of the easiest ways to limit generative AI usage. For more specific situations, however, forums like Reddit are one of my personal favorite resources. Reddit is a great reference when you need advice or testimonials. Taking the Reddit route may often bring you more reliable results than ChatGPT. Experiences from real people will always be more valuable than those from a robot.

Consume human-made media

Even though we all may get a good laugh out of videos like “Fruit Love Island” or “Who’s making your midnight snack?” I say we bring back good old-fashioned meme culture. Am I the only one who misses the Vine days?

Sora, a platform owned by OpenAI, was announced to be shut down on April 26. Responsible for the infamous Love Island Fruit videos, Sora was a generative AI powerhouse. The platform attempted to capture the advertising market by serving as a shortcut to creation. The products of Sora are colloquially known as “AI slop.”

From internet humor to music and art, AI is becoming more and more present. Reliance on AI for art is a cardinal method of stifling creativity and critical thinking.

Save our environment

The detrimental impact of generative AI on our environment becomes more real every day. We all know the jokes on TikTok about wasting water by using AI, but there’s truth behind the trend.

A single generative AI query consumes up to 10 times more energy than a Google search. The culmination of AI queries from even a single homework assignment consumes significant energy. Data centers that process this energy consumption require substantial fresh water for cooling.

Historically, energy consumption and effective freshwater consumption have been on an incline, and it’s expected to continue rising. By 2027, generative AI’s water usage is projected to reach four to six times the annual usage of the entire country of Denmark.

Understanding the environmental impacts of generative AI makes it imperative to utilize it conservatively and sustainably. I think we should all reconsider before we ask ChatGPT to make our day-to-day decisions. After all, aren’t we smarter than a bunch of robots anyway?

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