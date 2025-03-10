5 Places to Shop for Affordable Bikinis for This Summer

You know it’s officially bikini season when you see people laid out on Landis Green soaking up the rising UV rays. As much as I love this time of year, I hate how expensive it can be. Tired of the usual SHEIN and Target swim, I found different places to shop for affordable, good-quality pieces. Here are my top five affordable places to shop for bikinis this season!
- Hollister
-
Hollister has been making a comeback lately and their swim collection is just as good. Hollister bikini bottoms are about $20 each, and their tops range from $30 to $35. Their bikinis are more on the simple side when it comes to patterns and designs, but they have so many options with different silhouettes and fun colors. Their quality has lasted me multiple seasons, making them a staple for my swim collection when I’m looking for cute, long-lasting sets that don’t break the bank.
- Pacsun
-
PacSun’s bikini bottoms are around $28 each and their tops sell for under $35. These being the original prices mean you can get a set for around or under $60, but some sales take off 10 to 25 percent to bring down the prices even more.
PacSun Swim has a lot of basics, florals, and other fun patterns that fit their chic vibe. Their swim line this year consists of high-cut bottoms, underwire bralette tops, and cute details like lace and frills to add some variety to your bikini bin.
- Victoria’s Secret and PINK
-
Victoria’s Secret and PINK can be on the pricier side, but not if you know what to look for. Victoria’s Secret’s swim collection has some basics with the bottoms ranging from $30 to $35 and the tops from $40 and up. PINK’s swim collection by Frankies Bikinis has dainty, feminine pieces ranging from $35 to $40 for the bottoms and $35 to $50 for the tops.
Even though Victoria’s Secret/PINK is on the pricier side, there are ways to make it more affordable. They often have $20 off $50 spent reward cards. They email out coupons to reward members, and you can get a discount when you sign up with an email. All of these tips make the bikinis much more affordable, and the quality of their swim collections is worth getting the discounts together.
- edikted
-
Everyone needs a fun, trendy bikini set in their collection, and Edikted is the perfect place to get it. Edikted always has sales going on, so their brand is perfect for styling on a budget. Some of their bottoms are as low as $9 and some of their tops are as low as $14. All their sets are unique with different patterns, shapes, and designs. Edikted is a great, affordable option for finding the perfect statement bikini for your collection.
- Garage
-
Garage is already one of my go-to places to shop for basics, and it’s the same when it comes to their swim collection. Their bikini bottoms range from $27 to $30 and their bikini tops are $30 to $40. Garage has a lot of smooth, solid color options, solid color on different textures, and of course, lots of florals and gingham or plaid prints. Garage is perfect for those simple bikinis with fun details like a little bit of lace or some small bows. On top of their affordable prices, they get even more inexpensive after moving to sale.
These brands all have bikinis more on the inexpensive side, but it’s helpful to know what to look out for when you’re finding more affordable options. All of these options have reward systems and sales. Many brands also give discount codes when you sign up for their emails (which also send out other coupons). Time to add a new bikini to your collection!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!