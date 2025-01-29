5 Destinations You Can Easily Travel to From North Florida

Tallahassee isn’t exactly packed with exciting weekend plans, and lately, it feels like we’ve had more days off school than we know what to do with. Between snow days and long weekends, it may feel like we’re being begged to branch out and explore something new.
I view college as a time of exploration, both inward and outward, so what better way to explore than making a quick trip to somewhere you otherwise wouldn’t have time? Whether you’re a type A or B person, I think a day trip is the best way to make the most of your free days. There’s enough freedom with it to plan every minute or make a spontaneous choice. Time off school gives the perfect opportunity to escape reality and our little college town…but where to?
- Providence Canyon State Park
-
If you like hiking and outdoor activities, Providence Canyon is the place for you! In less than a three-hour drive from Tallahassee, you could be in the presence of Georgia’s very own mini Grand Canyon. Its stunning scenery offers a landscape not often seen by Floridians.
You can explore the canyons on any of its three trails, with the only expense being $5 for parking. Providence Canyon is the perfect place to clear your head by immersing yourself in nature and bonus points for Instagram-worthy views!
- Atlanta, Georgia
-
Atlanta may be a little longer of a trip, but if you don’t mind the drive, you can experience big-city living. Home to botanical gardens for plant lovers, the World of Coca-Cola for the die-hard Coke fans, and the Georgia Aquarium for our ocean enthusiasts, there’s a place for everyone!
If nothing else strikes your fancy, there are countless local stores to check out. Little Five Points, for example, offers a unique shopping experience, and you’re bound to leave with something one-of-a-kind. I believe Atlanta is a place you must experience at least once, and it’s always worth the drive!
- The Springs
-
Florida’s many springs are an absolute must-see, even though they’re best enjoyed during warmer weather. The drive time varies with each spring you visit, but they’re located throughout the state. If you’re in Tallahassee and looking for a shorter trip, Wakulla Springs is the way to go! With only a 30-minute drive, you can hike trails, swim in the clearest water, and take a glass-bottom boat tour.
For a snorkeling or scuba diving experience, Devil’s Den is just over two hours away. Here, you can experience crystal waters within the walls of a historic cave. These are just a couple of options, but there are way more springs in Florida just waiting to be explored.
- Seaside, Florida
-
If freshwater springs aren’t your thing, the ocean is the main attraction of this beach town. It offers the most beautiful, white, sandy beaches. Though the beach is an obvious reason to visit, Seaside offers many other things.
The architecture of the houses and buildings is unlike other towns in Florida, giving it a distinctive feel. It also consists of excellent dining options, including The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant and the Great Southern Café. Seaside gives the small beach town experience and is only a short drive away.
- Thomasville, Georgia
-
Finally, Thomasville and its small-town charm are less than an hour away from Tallahassee. Thomasville is known for its historic downtown, boutique shopping, and incredible restaurants.
It also offers various local shops and cafes that make the trip worth it, in my opinion, and its most popular attractions are the Big Oak and Rose Garden!
These are just a few ideas to get you excited to experience what Florida and South Georgia have to offer. Spring semester is the perfect time for wholesome fun, so grab your friends and check out some of these amazing places!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!