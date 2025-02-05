This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As someone who’s almost at the Rouge level of the Sephora loyalty program, I love trying and reviewing new products that enter the market. With influencing culture, finding a new product is effortless. Weekly product rotations and recommended lists are publicized, and reviews on a single product are widely accessible.

From kitchen products to the beauty counter, welcome to my short list of products I’m rotating into my own life for this spring season, as well as the products I’ve kissed goodbye!

Ins

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum

I first found this product while watching Eni Popoola, one of my favorite beauty and lifestyle TikTok influencers, do her everyday makeup tutorials. Seeing someone who looks like me advocate for more inclusivity in the beauty industry is something that will always have my attention, which is why I never skip a Golloria video, another beauty influencer targeted at finding darker complexion-friendly products. Be sure to check out her “The Darkest Shade” series for the best recommendations!

I’ve owned this product for about four months, and a little goes a long way. I was also drawn to buying this serum because the ingredients listed offered a cleaner and non-comedogenic product, which I want to prioritize in my skincare routine in 2025. I use the serum after moisturizing my skin as a primer and as the first step in my makeup routine. I enjoy how this product fits into my routine and how the type of makeup I put over it is undisturbed while also looking smoother!

Mizani Scalp Care Lotion

After a hair appointment, I was recommended this product, and I purchased it immediately! I like the cooling sensation on the scalp and how it can be used as low-maintenance hair care or as the final step of a full hair day routine. This product is definitely on my repurchase list!

Sun Bum SPF 50 Face Lotion

The HCFSU x Sun Bum collaboration was my first time trying this product. The mini tube was something I carried in my purse and kept in my toiletry bag for easy access. This sunscreen is easy to apply, leaves no white cast, and lays well under makeup! The only thing to note is if you’re wearing makeup or layering your products, figuring out how to reapply this sunscreen is something to consider.

Electric Kettle

This is the best kitchen buy I’ve found thus far! There are so many different types and models, but it doesn’t really matter which you get. The kettle is such an easy way to boil water for pasta, coffee, and tea. It makes for a useful gift and is a great alternative to waiting for water to heat up on the stovetop.

Outs

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Intense Blush

This may be a little controversial, but this social media-breaking blush is one I consider to be out for spring 2025! The color of the blush is absolutely gorgeous, yet it’s made the “out” list because of the fragility of the product. I purchased this blush during its prime, having visited multiple Sephora’s and having been unable to find it for two months!

After a few uses, the solid blush pattern began to crack within the pan. Originally, this was just an inconvenience, but eventually, the product began to leave residue on any flat surface. The powdery residue, although fine, began to waste the product and leave counters and makeup drawers a mess. I’ll note that I personally prefer a blush brush, so that could’ve influenced these results.

Wool socks

With the warmer season upon us, it’s time to say goodbye to the heat-inducing wool socks and switch them out for something more Florida climate-friendly. These could be anything from grippy bottom socks or even ones that are ankle length to keep a little more warmth while retaining some breathability.

PopSockets

This helpful tool for the back of the phone is unfortunately out on my list! With the introduction of the Octobuddy, MagSafe grip, and others, I’ve seen the original PopSockets less and less. The era where I felt they were most popular has unfortunately passed, but a resurgence may be on its way since the idea of having a safer way to handle an expensive product will never go out of style.

Lush Sticky Dates Body Wash

I want to start by saying that I love this product and was influenced by Love Island Icon Leah, too. I went from store to store in Florida, from Miami to Tallahassee, looking for this product alongside what seemed to be hundreds of others last summer. I finally managed to find a smaller size at a Lush shop in New Orleans during the fall.

I love vanilla scents, and I appreciate the strength of this when a lather is created, but I’ve noticed that the vanilla scent only lasts for an hour or so after use. I think this product is good in a lineup of vanilla or gourmand-scented products, however using it alone without adding a moisturizer that’s also heavily scented hasn’t given me the scent and intensity that the product claims to provide.

The Lush Vanillary perfumes (both solid and liquid) are more intense and have similar notes to the Sticky Dates body wash. I’ve also noticed a longer scented wear time. They’ve been on my repurchase list for the longest time out of all the products I’ve mentioned so far! Overall, I like the Sticky Dates product, but I don’t love it, so I consider it out for spring 2025.

I hope you enjoyed these products and factor in consumption and effectiveness the next time you buy a product. My personal philosophy for spring 2025 spending is to buy products that make my life easier and consider how they impact my routine!

