6 Go-to Makeup Products You Can Buy at Your Local Drugstore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Who says you can’t achieve the perfect makeup routine on a budget? I’ve begun to realize that so many of my favorite makeup products I use daily are cheaper alternatives to more expensive brands, yet they still deliver amazing results. There are so many high-quality makeup products that allow me to look my best without having to break the bank.

I’ve compiled a list of my favorite drugstore makeup products that are still top-tier but affordable. Each one of these products is under $20 and can be found at many local drugstores, like Target and Walmart, or online. Maybe you’ll find a new product to add to your everyday makeup routine!

e.l.f. Power Grip Face Primer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics) The key to long-lasting makeup is having a solid base. I’ve spent years trying to find a primer that’ll help my makeup last the whole day. The gel-like texture of this primer helps even out my skin, allowing the rest of my makeup to stay in place all day. I’ve also found that it helps moisturize my skin rather than dry it out. What I love about this product is that a little bit can go a long way. I normally only use one pump each time and it covers my whole face. It can be found on e.l.f.’s website or at Target. Depending on the size, the price ranges from $5 to $10. Whether I’m doing my makeup for game day or anything that takes place outdoors, this primer helps my makeup persist throughout a day’s worth of events!

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) I’ve been using Maybelline concealer since high school, and it’s still a part of my go-to makeup routine. This oil-free concealer is great since it doesn’t clog pores and can help prevent future breakouts. It also helps give a natural matte finish while still providing a good amount of coverage. This concealer comes in 18 different shades and sells for under $10 in stores. It can be found online on Maybelline’s official website, Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis) Not only does this tinted moisturizer hydrate your skin, but it provides good coverage while also leaving your skin looking smoother. It can be worn under or over foundation for extra coverage or on its own to bring out your skin’s natural glow. It comes in five different shades and is advertised as being suitable for both the face and body. I also like to use this product to contour and highlight by using darker and lighter shades. I usually purchase mine at Target, but you can also find them at CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart.

Physicians Formula Butter Glow & Go Multiuse Stick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physicians Formula (@physiciansformula) This product has recently become one of my new favorites. Each side of the stick is a different color and can be used on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids. Not only does it allow for easy application, but it’s also perfect for on-the-go use as little blending is needed. I’m currently using it in the shade Beachy Pink which helps me achieve a natural glow with a pop of color. It also comes in three other color combinations. This product usually sells for under $20 and can be found at CVS and Walgreens.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) A good waterproof mascara is a must-have in my makeup bag. Not only does this mascara last all day, but it’s also easy to apply with its brush application to provide length and volume. What makes this mascara stand out to me is that it’s lightweight and doesn’t feel like I’m wearing mascara. This mascara comes in several different shades of black and brown to match your natural lashes. It can be found at Target and Walmart for under $10, which is a great price for a waterproof mascara.

e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm