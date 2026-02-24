My Anti-Acne Makeup Staples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding new makeup is always a struggle, especially if you’re someone prone to breakouts and cystic acne. Having a history of acne myself, I’ve stuck to the same staples for years, and they’ve held to their claims of “skin safe.” L’Oréal, E.L.F., and many other brands are so adamant about being good for the skin that sometimes it feels false. Yes, everyone’s skin is different, but as someone who’s tested products to keep my skin as clear as possible, I’ve found many companies’ claims to be true.

My makeup routine stemmed from years of doing competitive theatre and performances at my high school. I had to scour the markets to find good products that could last hours and withstand sweat and stress. This, combined with my skin type, was a struggle for the first few months, but now, being years past the initial age for this collection, I’ve solidified my favorites.

Just remember, everyone’s skin is different! So, maybe try a skin test before fully switching over to the makeup staples I’ve recommended here.

Base layers: Moisturizer & Concealer

My makeup routine doesn’t consist of foundation, primer, or the usual basics. This is just a personal preference, but sometimes I wonder if it’s helped my skin. Instead of layering, I usually just use the L’Oreal Lumi Glotion. This is made of glycerin, shea butter, jojoba esters, dimethicone, polysilicone-11, and capryloyl salicylic acid (LHA). These ingredients work together to plump, hydrate, and smooth skin without a heavy or sticky feeling.

The L’Oreal Lumi Glotion can be found at any Target or CVS, so you don’t have to go all the way to Ulta or Sephora to buy it. I’ve been loyal to this Glotion for a few years now, and even the initial usage didn’t lead me to any breakouts or rashes.

When it comes to concealers, I’ve tested two recently, mostly because one is a lot cheaper than the other. The one I used in the past was a NARS concealer: radiant, creamy, and full coverage. It’s made from ingredients that intensify the “flawless finish” and blend seamlessly into the skin. This concealer also lasts all day, holding tight to the skin and makeup placed atop.

The other concealer I’ve used is the NYX Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop concealer. I switched to NYX because of price; NARS is $36, and NYX is $9.50. At first, I was worried this new concealer would cause breakouts that weren’t there before, but after a few months using it, even the initial adjustment didn’t cause new acne.

This concealer is made with skin-loving ingredients and is built for oily to combination skin types to offer a matte, long-lasting finish. I’ve loved this concealer, and thankfully haven’t seen any side effects from switching.

Bronzer, blush, & highlighter

The bronzer I’ve used for years was made by Morphe 2, which, unfortunately, was discontinued. I haven’t had to buy a new bronzer yet, but in my research, apparently, the Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer is most similar. This bronzer is lightweight and provides a natural sun-kissed finish that lasts hours on end.

My favorite part of Morphe 2 was the fact that their recipe didn’t cause any flare-ups. As I’ve looked into it, Rare Beauty’s bronzer is also predicted not to cause acne, although using new makeup is always a little intimidating. It’s dermatologist-tested, doesn’t clog pores, and is supposedly suitable for all skin types.

Benetint by Benefit has been popular on social media recently, working double-time as a blush and lip stain. It’s made of water (solvent), polysorbate 20 (cleanser), sodium hydroxide (buffer), amongst colorants and perfumes. The amount of chemicals combined to create perfuming in this product may scare you away for your skin’s sake, but as long as I’ve been using it, it’s been nothing but wonderful.

The only “issue” with Benetint is the saturation. It’s best to be careful with the amount of dabs you add, because even two small ones on lighter skin create a deeply colored blush. Usually, when I apply Benetint, I’ll also add E.L.F. blush atop, so I can stick to a small amount of the liquid and add a lighter pink until I get to a blush amount I like. This combination of products doesn’t cause any breakouts on my skin, so they’ve both been marked safe in my anti-acne book!

The Wet-N-Wild Megaglo Highlighter is my all-time favorite. It leaves a beautiful shine on the cheeks and nose, and I even use it as eyeshadow every once in a while. This highlighter hasn’t left me with any residual acne and comes off easily with any makeup remover. It pairs nicely with any blush color, and the company has options for any skin undertones.

Setting spray

I’ve used the NYX Matte Finish setting spray for years, since I learned what it was for and what it does. This setting spray really does hold the makeup, and it really does give your face a matte look. It’s never clogged my pores, never led to a breakout, and I truly think it’s one of the better options on the market.

Makeup is a tricky subject, especially with sensitive skin. Breakouts, cystic acne, flare-ups; all of these can be caused by the slightest change in routine. I’ve solidified these makeup staples in my personal routine and don’t plan on switching anytime soon — they’ve only brought me joy in my time with them.

Although these products work for me, be careful if adding them to your routine because no two skin barriers are the same. To me, confidence is always key!

