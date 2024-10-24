This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This column will provide unique fashion inspiration by connecting iconic musicians’ fascinating history to their incredible style. Each of these artists has made a sizable impact on music and culture, so their creative visions easily translate into their style. If you’re like me and base many of your outfits on the music you listen to, these ideas may have a lasting impact, whether it leads you to enhance your wardrobe or try something completely new.

Who Was David Bowie?

David Robert Jones, better known as David Bowie, was born in Brixton on Jan. 8, 1947. His career began in the late 60s and lasted until he passed away in 2016. He was a creative visionary who made 26 studio albums. Some of his most notable releases include The Man Who Sold the World (1970), The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (1972), and Let’s Dance (1983).

Although Bowie experimented with various genres, he remains most known as a symbol of glam rock. This musical movement focused on rock as a spectacle, with performers wearing glittery makeup and clothing. This movement arose as a direct response to the toxically masculine traits seen in the earlier rock community; these musicians steered far away from their peers’ misogynistic lyrics and male-centric fanbases.

Along with his counter-culture style choices, David Bowie is also one of the first mainstream musicians to publicly identify as bisexual, coolly stating such in a 1976 interview with Playboy. His impact on modern artists in the LGBTQ+ space is evident in the striking characters of Lady Gaga, the open sexuality of Madonna, and the raw vulnerability of Kurt Cobain. Bowie’s influence on androgynous style, drag, and queerness makes him a perfect figure to examine for LGBTQ+ History Month.

Bowie’s Genderless Style

Fantastical androgyny was a key component of Bowie’s glam rock image, specifically when he performed as his alien persona, Ziggy Stardust. Key elements of his outfits were clashing patterns and bright, bold colors. For example, in one of his most iconic Ziggy outfits, Bowie sported a skimpy geometric tie-top beneath high-waisted, bright red overalls with a polka-dotted ascot, black eyepatch, and stunning black heeled boots.

His style defined glam rock as an amalgamative style containing different eras, prints, and genders (or lack thereof). His outfits have consistently advanced LGBTQ+ fashion trends by establishing the art of genderless fashion with his large platform. Before Bowie, the rock-and-roll genre was morphing into an intensely patriarchal community; he infiltrated the genre with his bedazzled jumpsuits and colorful heels.

Although this example probably wouldn’t work well for everyday attire, some aspects of Bowie’s style can translate into a more informal look. The use of different patterns can make any outfit more unique. However, it’s easy to make this mix-matching look chaotic rather than curated, so remember to keep a consistent color palette to tie each piece together.

A consistent recipe for a Bowie-esque ensemble is an eccentric statement piece, a solid-colored garment, and an amalgamation of quirky accessories. I’ve found this an easy way to create eye-catching outfits that can range from eccentric to conventional.

The Makeup of the Starman

From the iconic lightning bolt of Aladdin Sane (1973) to the striking contours of Pin Ups (1973), Bowie has consistently flaunted otherworldly makeup. Much like his fashion, Bowie strived to push past the boundaries of normalcy with his alien-like makeup looks, always using harsh pigments and accentuating his bright red mullet and uneven pupils.

Because Bowie aimed to paint himself as something inhuman, he didn’t follow conventional makeup standards. This is why he’s one of my biggest inspirations for creating fun new makeup looks. Instead of applying makeup to make himself more attractive under the harsh stage lights, he allowed makeup artists to use his face as a blank canvas and express this feeling of alienness palpable in his music.

Replicating this makeup isn’t as simple as the steps to create a Bowie-style outfit because all his looks are so intensely different. The biggest advice I can give on how to channel your inner Starman is to break conventions: If you usually go for a more neutral eye look, try replacing those brown tones with jarring neon colors, or if you typically apply a limited amount of blush, see how you feel about ramping that pigment up to 100. I’ve found experimenting with atypical makeup a freeing approach to expressing the intricacies of my personality, gender identity, and artistic creation.

David Bowie’s significance lies in his ability to blend music, fashion, and identity into a singular, revolutionary glam-rock persona. His fearlessness in challenging gender norms sets him apart from his contemporaries and left an enduring mark on the world.

Bowie’s style wasn’t just about standing out but also using fashion to express deeper personal truths. His daring approach invites us to question conventions, making him a timeless icon whose legacy inspires creativity, inclusivity, and self-expression in music and fashion.

