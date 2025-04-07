My Top 5 Must-Have Beauty Products for March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me and struggling to push through the final stretch of the semester, chances are your skincare routine has taken a backseat. Between late-night study sessions and endless assignments, it’s easy to neglect self-care, but trust me — your skin deserves love, even during stressful times!

Luckily, I’ve discovered some absolute game-changers in March that have helped keep my skin fresh and my makeup routine flawless. Here are my top five product obsessions of the month:

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Cleansing is the foundation of any skincare routine, and the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser has been an absolute lifesaver for me. This silky, creamy cleanser is formulated with a pH-balanced blend of gentle and conditioning ingredients that effortlessly dissolve oil, dirt, and stubborn makeup. Unlike harsh cleansers that leave my face feeling stripped and tight, this one leaves my skin feeling soft, hydrated, and perfectly prepped for the rest of my routine. This lightweight, jelly-like texture feels amazing on the skin, making my routine something I actually look forward to. If you need a cleanser that removes everything without being harsh, this is the one to try! Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Molecules (@goodmolecules) I’ll admit, I was never one for a strict skincare routine, but ever since incorporating this toner, my skin has thanked me. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also works wonders on my textured skin. The lightweight formula is packed with niacinamide, an ingredient that helps brighten the complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and minimize pores. One of my favorite things about this toner is how quickly it works. After just a few uses, I noticed a visible improvement in my skin’s tone and texture. If you’ve been hesitant about adding a toner to your routine, this one is a must! Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty (@shoppersbeauty) With finals creeping up and sleep becoming a distant memory, my under-eye bags and dull skin have made an unfortunate comeback. That’s where Origins GinZing Gel Cream comes in! Infused with caffeine, Vitamin C, and niacinamide, this moisturizer is a wake-up call in a jar. This gel cream has a lightweight, refreshing texture that absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it perfect for warmer spring days. Plus, the cooling sensation instantly wakes up my skin, giving me that fresh-faced glow even when I’ve had barely any sleep. If you struggle with dull, fatigued-looking skin, this moisturizer is the perfect product to introduce to your springtime routine! Maybelline Super Stay 24HR Skin Tint Foundation with Vitamin C View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christen Dominique (@christendominique) Once my skin is prepped and hydrated, I reach for this lightweight skin tint for an effortlessly fresh base. If you’re like me and prefer a “your skin but better” look, this foundation is a dream come true. It provides light-to-medium coverage that evens out my complexion without feeling heavy, making it perfect for everyday wear. This Vitamin C-infused formula not only provides a radiant finish but also helps brighten and improve the skin over time. My favorite feature: This foundation is sweat-resistant and humidity-proof, which is a must in Florida’s unpredictable weather. Whether I’m heading to class or hanging with friends, I know my skin will look fresh all day long. Elf Pout Clout Lip Plumping Oil View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy Locks (@misspoppylocks) My never-ending quest for the perfect lip product has finally come to an end! This e.l.f. Lip Plumping Oil delivers the ultimate combination: hydration, color, and shine. It’s the perfect mix of lip balm, gloss, and plumper, giving me that juicy, hydrated look without any stickiness. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing fruit extracts, keeping my lips soft and moisturized all day. It’s also a budget-friendly dupe for the Tarte Maracuja Lip Balm Glosses, which means you can get the same high-end effect at a fraction of the price! The sleek, click-up design makes it easy to apply on the go, so I always have one in my bag. If you love glossy, hydrated lips with a hint of color, you need this in your collection!

Switching up your beauty routine can be the refresh you need, especially during busy seasons. Whether you’re looking to revamp your skincare regimen or add a new staple to your makeup collection, these products are worth trying. I hope these recommendations inspire you to treat yourself and show your skin some love!

