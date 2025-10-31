Learning To Live Without the Influence of Microtrends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doomscrolling on TikTok late at night has led me to make some questionable purchases on TikTok Shop at 2:00 a.m. In today’s society, microtrends have become the new online normal. Over-consumerism has reached an all-time high, and honestly, I’ve definitely added to that problem.

I kept spending money on material items that I didn’t really have any use for; I over-loaded my drawers with new makeup products and stuffed my closet with the newest “must-buy” clothing items that the internet convinced me I needed to have. Not only were most of these things practically useless in the long run, but my wallet was also definitely crying for help.

So, to prevent myself from dumping all my money into the next microtrend that pops up on my screen, I’ve set up a little system that not only keeps my spending in check but also makes me more fulfilled in my purchases as a broke college student trying to look good.

Makeup MICROTRENDS

Makeup has always been my Achilles’ heel when it comes to avoiding the microtrend rabbit hole. It feels like every other day, a new makeup brand comes out with the latest product that everyone’s obsessed with, claiming that this is the product to have. Somehow, overnight, everyone and their mom has it and acts like it’s the best thing since sliced bread.

As a girl with sensitive skin, I’m sure many can relate to the inability to use most face and makeup products, even though I still try on the off chance my skin magically gets better. If you’re also guilty of over-buying on makeup, something that really helps me is reorganizing my makeup collection. Sometimes we can forget what we have and buy more to overcompensate, so setting aside time to go through your makeup supplies one by one can be very useful.

The next step I take is to test each product I have. I check to make sure that it hasn’t expired, that it still works for my skin, and that I like the way it looks. Any makeup that doesn’t fit those criteria for me is thrown in the trash, and whatever needs replacing, I buy again. I try to avoid looking at all the new displays at Sephora and stick with a list of what I really need. However, I do give myself one little item to splurge on.

Clothing Microtrends

When it comes to clothes, I’m sure we’ve all fallen victim to buying things we don’t really need. Shopping has always been a fun outlet for me, a little way to treat myself, but sometimes I find myself buying pieces that I don’t have use for. With every new trend that pops up online, I’ve had to learn how to manage my spending and the way I style my clothes.

The closet capsule system has honestly helped me a lot when it comes to reorganizing my closet and re-evaluating my personal style. The closet capsule method is curating an easily interchangeable wardrobe that maximizes the capabilities of outfit combinations. The best part about this method is that it can work for anyone, no matter what your personal style is!

This method keeps me from over-consuming microtrend aesthetics that pile up in my closet and take away space from the pieces that I actually enjoy wearing. It also helps me feel less overwhelmed when picking out outfits to wear. I make up the capsule with mostly essential pieces, like basic tops and pants that I can mix and match to create new outfits that still feel fresh. Honestly, the capsule can be anything you want it to be, as long as you feel good about what you’re keeping and what you’re letting go of for good.

These are just a few rules I’ve given myself over these past few months, not only to try and save money, but to keep myself out of the ever-changing loop of microtrends. It’s hard to keep up with every new trend that comes out, and that’s OK — you don’t need to. Sometimes, it’s just better to let yourself fall behind with the classics for a while.

