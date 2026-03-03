Learning How To Read for Fun Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remembering I was a bookworm growing up is almost shocking. This revelation, although kind of sad, has made me realize that I’ve forgotten how much joy reading once brought me. I decided at the beginning of the year that I’d finally confront this, and I made it my New Year’s resolution to read at least 10 books.

In an increasingly digital world, it can be easy to lose the “ancient texts.” Here’s my advice for anyone wanting to go on a reading journey of their own!

Choose a genre you actually enjoy

This may seem like stating the obvious, but choosing a book from a genre that piques your interest can make reading feel more fun rather than like a chore. If you’re unsure about what genre speaks to you, think about the kinds of movies and TV shows you watch or the songs you listen to.

Though it’s exciting, it can be a little tough when you’re indecisive like me. I had so many unread books screaming my name, but I tried focusing on what truly intrigued me in the moment. I’m a huge pop culture enthusiast, so celebrity memoirs were the first on my list.

Create a schedule

Setting aside time for regular reading is crucial. I recommend starting small, around 20 minutes a day, and then working your way up to not needing a schedule. This allows you to build the habit while providing the satisfaction of accomplishing a goal you set for yourself.

This was the hardest part for me. It requires self-discipline and consistency, which can be difficult to maintain when juggling other social and academic obligations. What I find works best for me is reading right before bed since I’m already in a relaxed mood and reading makes me sleepy. It’s truly a win-win!

Try an audiobook or e-book

Physical copies not working for you? There are plenty of alternatives. Audiobooks and e-books may be less traditional, but they offer a more accessible and flexible way to enjoy reading. If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, you automatically get access to 15 hours of audiobook streaming per month!

Sometimes, I like to pair an audiobook with a physical copy to help enhance my comprehension. This can also be helpful if you struggle to visualize the concepts presented in the book or if you’d simply like a voice to name them.

Take a trip down memory lane

Revisiting old favorites is a must. The longer it’s been since you’ve read something, the better! The read feels smoother since you’re already familiar with it, and it can remind you of simpler times — when there were no endless amounts of homework and excruciatingly long days at work.

Some of my favorite books that I still reference to this day are the ones that we would read as a class in elementary school. Reading chapters together and having our teacher guide us through the story taught me the importance of slowing down and taking in what the text has to offer.

Be patient

Getting back into reading takes time. It’s important to understand that the enjoyment will not come back instantly, and that you’ll need to go at your own pace to get there. Remember, you’re reading for fun!

Relearning the enjoyment of reading is a journey. Whether it takes you days, weeks, or months, it’s worth getting back into a habit that can be not only just-for-fun but also deeply beneficial to your intellectual wellness.

