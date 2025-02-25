The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there — staring at ourselves in the mirror, holding our hair in different ways, and scrolling through various hair-related Pinterest boards. We send screenshots to friends, asking saying things like, “Would this look good on me?” or “Someone please talk me out of this.”

There’s this sort of thrill in thinking about a big hair change; that spark of impulsivity that makes life feel just a little less predictable. Maybe you’re bored, craving something new, or just want to feel different when you look in the mirror. So many of us hesitate, thinking through every possible what-if scenario. What if I hate it? What if it doesn’t look good? What if I regret it?

A Big Decision

The fear of regret keeps so many of us stuck. We tend to overthink everything, to make sure every decision is the right one, as if a single misstep will haunt us forever. But realistically? Very few things in life are that permanent, especially not hair. It grows, it changes, and so do we.

Every cut, dye job, and bang trim is just another step in the never-ending process of figuring out who we are. We may act like a bad haircut is the end of the world, but in reality, the worst thing that happens is you don’t love it for a few months. And the best thing? You walk out of that salon feeling like you just unlocked a new version of yourself.

You Might Love it

With every negative thought you have about changing your hair, you can match it with a positive one pretty much every time. What if you love it? What if it suits you perfectly? What if you walk out of the salon with this renewed confidence, like you can take on anything?

That’s the thing about a haircut: it’s not just about aesthetics. It’s about control. It’s about autonomy. It’s about reminding yourself that you’re allowed to change, evolve, and shed old versions of yourself to try on new ones.

There’s something magical about how a simple haircut can shift your entire vibe. How stepping out of a salon can make you feel lighter, braver, and different — even if the only thing that’s changed is a couple of inches of hair. Sometimes, the act of cutting your hair isn’t even about looking better. It’s about letting yourself change and proving to yourself that you don’t have to stay the same forever.

How we handle change can say a lot about how we live our lives. Some of us may cling to what’s comfortable, afraid to disrupt the status quo, but there’s something liberating about just doing something. A haircut might seem small, but it can be the beginning of something bigger. It’s proof that you’re allowed to change. You don’t have to be the same person you were yesterday. If something as simple as a haircut can remind you of that, then maybe it’s worth the risk.

It Isn’t Permanent

And yeah, sometimes you’ll get the bob and hate it. Sometimes you’ll get bangs and immediately start Googling “how to grow out bangs fast.” Sometimes you’ll look in the mirror and go “What have I done?” Even then, you’ll survive and figure it out. After all, hair grows. Worst case scenario? You wear more hats for a while. Best case? You walk out of that salon feeling 100%. Either way, you remind yourself that change — big or small — is something you can handle. And maybe, just maybe, it’ll remind you that you’re not as stuck as you think you are.

This is your sign: Just get the bob. Just get the bangs. Just dye your hair that ridiculous color you can’t stop thinking about. Maybe you regret it for a couple of weeks or maybe you walk away feeling like you, but new. But, isn’t that kind of the point?

