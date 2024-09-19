Why We Should Bring back the Downtown Girl Aesthetic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In 2022, the “downtown girl” aesthetic took fall fashion by storm by modernizing the once-popular clothing silhouettes of the early to mid-2000s. This trend was popularized and characterized by its simplicity. All you had to do was throw on a grandpa sweater and your favorite pair of matching Converse, and you were golden!

As with many trends, the once-beloved downtown girl has receded into the background in recent years, making way for a variety of aesthetics that have since come and gone. However, with fall quickly approaching, I hope the downtown girl aesthetic comes back from the dead!

What is the Downtown Girl Aesthetic?

In recent years, fashion trends have never been as simple as just clothing. They’re a whole aesthetic, a lifestyle. The downtown girl aesthetic was no exception. These girls were characterized by not only their clothing but also by their vibes. They were the kinds of girls you’d see perusing Barnes & Noble for hours with a Starbucks chai latte and Sony headphones on them at all times. You could bond with these girls over their love of music, and they idolized Rory Gilmore.

It was a trend for a certain subculture: those who appreciated music in all forms, loved literature, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture. Though these hobbies and interests haven’t disappeared since the trend ended, the sense of camaraderie that came with seeing a girl wearing her Rory Gilmore sweater out in public certainly has.

Aside from the vibes that come with this aesthetic, the downtown girl had a very distinctive style. Coming out of a period where high-waisted silhouettes and distinctive statement pieces were in fashion, the downtown girl aesthetic served as a stark contrast.

The style of a downtown girl is characterized by clothing pieces such as low-rise flares, henleys, grandpa sweaters, Converse, and Doc Martens. Of course, there’s so much more to the style than those five wardrobe pieces. However, as long as you had any of these pieces, you were free to mix and match to create as many outfits as you pleased. This is what makes the style so versatile! Its simplicity lets you make an array of outfits out of a limited wardrobe. A handful of quality pieces could easily give you the aesthetic you want for a small price.

Why We Should Bring it Back

I might sound like a broken record, but I have to say it again. We need to repopularize the downtown girl aesthetic! Although you can wear any type of clothing you want, whether or not it’s in style, I still think we should bring back this specific aesthetic because of its accessibility.

In recent years, there’s been a movement towards capsule wardrobes. More people are moving away from statement items and instead investing in quality and timeless pieces. This is exactly what the downtown girl aesthetic celebrates. Think about it: Rory Gilmore is essentially the face of the downtown girl style, and looking back on Gilmore Girls, her clothing is still just as in style now as it was back then. Her clothes were timeless.

This aesthetic isn’t as hyper-specific as current trends, where clothing pieces come and go out of style quicker than the general population can actually buy them. The pieces worn by followers of this aesthetic can be worn anywhere and in any way! You can make an outfit as simple or as complex as you please.

Not to mention, every item of clothing popularized by this aesthetic is so easily found through vintage shopping. All you have to do is hit your nearest Goodwill or place an offer on a few Depop listings, and your fall wardrobe is complete!

So, when you’re doing your fall clothing shopping, consider giving the downtown girl a chance. I know you’ll look amazing!

