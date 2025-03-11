Is the ‘Clean Girl’ Aesthetic Overrated? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to Urban Dictionary, clean girls take Pilates classes, eat fruit salads and vitamin supplements, smell like vanilla, are always in lululemon and Alo Yoga, drink kale smoothies, and remain single.

In recent years, the clean girl aesthetic has blown up, primarily through TikTok. This aesthetic promotes minimalism, always looking put together, and slicked-back hair, among many other things. However, seeing all of these ‘clean girl’ videos had me wondering: Is this new aesthetic worth the hype?

What Exactly is the Clean Girl Aesthetic?

For those of you who aren’t familiar with this trend, Urban Dictionary wasn’t far off with its description. The clean girl aesthetic was popularized mainly through TikTok, with girls showcasing their skincare routines and aesthetically pleasing Aritzia outfits. This aesthetic encourages looking polished and effortless, and while I truly love a good Aritzia moment, I don’t think this lifestyle is feasible for everyone.

Maybe I have a bias against this because no matter how hard I try, I simply cannot achieve the clean girl look. I’ve tried the dewy makeup and the slick-back hair techniques, but unfortunately, my slick-backs always manage to give more founding father energy than Hailey Bieber energy. I’d love to be the type of person who could journal at 6 a.m. and have an extensive skincare routine, but this lifestyle is just not realistic for me.

While this aesthetic has largely been pushed upon us, I don’t think I’m alone in this take. After all, if the clean girl aesthetic is all about effortlessness, why does it require so much effort?

Criticisms of the Clean Girl

Although the clean girl aesthetic originated as a guide to be “that girl” and encourages you to become the best version of yourself, it’s almost started to do the opposite. Instead of practicing what works best for you, this trend has encouraged girls to try and be something they’re not by buying expensive makeup products and decorating their bedrooms in beige.

The aesthetic prides itself on being “minimalistic,” yet somehow requires a wide assortment of lip oils, bronzing drops, and an endless supply of hair gel to fully achieve the look. This just isn’t achievable for many women, especially younger girls who are trying to reach this aesthetic with limited resources and don’t get me started on the skincare routines. Are all 10 steps necessary?

Beyond the beauty aspects of this aesthetic, the lifestyle can feel plain unattainable, too. We’ve all seen the TikToks romanticizing the 6 a.m. runs or Pilates classes, investing in green juices, and curating the perfect neutral-toned outfit. While this may be the reality for some girls (and if this is you, I truly admire you), most of us are just trying to roll out of bed in time for our class at 10 a.m., and that’s okay — self-improvement is great, but forcing yourself into an aesthetic that doesn’t feel natural to you isn’t.

The Rise of the ‘Messy Girl’ Aesthetic

To counteract the clean girl aesthetic, the “messy girl” aesthetic has entered the scene. While I used to strive to be a clean girl, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this aesthetic fits me better. The messy girl aesthetic embraces the chaos of life and acknowledges that sometimes you do wake up at noon with last night’s makeup on, and that’s okay! Instead of striving for clean girl perfection, it celebrates the beauty of imperfection. After all, I love iced coffee way too much to swap it out for green juice.

So, the question remains: Is the clean girl aesthetic overrated? Maybe. It’s not a bad thing to want to look clean and put together, but it shouldn’t feel like a requirement to be “that girl.” If this aesthetic makes you feel good and works for you, that’s perfect!

At the end of the day, if you’re a messy girl, a clean girl, or something in between, you truly don’t need a certain aesthetic to define who you are. Whether you have a slick back or knotted hair, with the right confidence, anyone can be that girl.

