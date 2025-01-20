3 Personal Changes I’m Making To Start My New Year Right

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve never been one to say “new year, new me” when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31, and the year changes along with the day. However, I’ve been the person who prioritizes a strong beginning to the start of something new. For example, a new semester and, by default, the new year.

Returning to the school mindset can be challenging if you’re anything like me. Especially since, alongside school, we juggle so many other things. For some of us, it’s work. For others, it’s studying and finding the balance between doing homework and enjoying the fleeting moments of college.

As a now first-semester senior (I know, scary), I have some practice reorienting myself with a new semester. Here’s what I’m doing to start my new year and new semester right.

practicing better time management View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinitha Edward | Life Transformation Coach (@vini_lifecoach) One of my biggest struggles has always been time management. To this day, I still have issues being on time and planning accordingly. However, being a college student, I had to learn time management skills — and fast. It’s tough initially, but embracing it is the only way I overcome issues with time. Mapping out what I need or want to accomplish each week is a great tool. Typically, I see what homework I must do for the week and set aside time each day to complete it. I designate homework that needs to be done on certain days and ensure that I finish it before I do anything else. Besides checking schoolwork off the list, I’m sure there are other things on several people’s schedules. For me, work is a massive thing as I’m a full-time student and a part-time employee. For others, sports may be on their agenda or even clubs. I found it’s easiest to lay out everything by compiling your schedule in front of you before the beginning of each week, meticulously designating time for school, work, clubs, etc. Doing this also helps my weeks seem less overwhelming and provides a specific roadmap for my day-to-day life. If using an alarm helps manage your time — do it! Prioritizing mySelf View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAMRISE – Health & Lifestyle Transformation (@teamrise_coaching) It seems time is always fleeting — college student or not — no matter how hard I try to manage it. Schedules become overwhelming and oftentimes redundant, making it easy to lose sight of what’s essential in my life. There never seems to be enough time for everything, whether family, friends, religion, or relationships. One of the things I’ve learned to do is prioritize the things that matter most. Sometimes, this is at the cost of other responsibilities. A plan may go awry because the focus changes from external priorities to internal ones. For example, when I’m studying for exams late at night and feel like I want to rip my hair out because nothing makes sense. In these scenarios, I simply shut my computer and pick up a book or take a relaxing bath. Nine times out of 10, it helps me refocus by merely taking a break from responsibility and prioritizing my needs. It can be hard to put yourself first when responsibility constantly looms, but it’s so necessary! I suggest setting aside time to do what you enjoy, even if it’s only a few minutes; it makes a world of difference. Being Present View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Randels, MHR, LPC, RPT™️ (@therapywithally) While life can be busy and overwhelming, being present can help you enjoy the moment. Instead of everyday life becoming routine, finding joy in small moments through observation can help deepen this journey of living we’re all on. This can be especially hard since we spend most days on technology. To combat this, you can achieve a clear head and lessen brain fogginess by meditating, reading, journaling, reconnecting with nature, or anything else you enjoy. Doing an activity that helps you think about past responsibilities allows you to be more present-minded when completing said requirements. It’s easy to dissociate when your mind feels elsewhere. Being clear-minded can help you be more present, leading to better focus and learning, whether through classes or the world around you.

Starting a new chapter can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Numerous ways exist to lessen stress in our busy schedules while completing our tasks. However, I think it only feels rewarding if we’re happy while doing so!

