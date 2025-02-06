How To Dress Like Iconic Rom-Com Characters for Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may feel inclined to rewatch some of your favorite rom-coms for the holiday. One of the best things about an old romantic comedy is the fashion sense, so here’s some inspiration on how you can dress like the rom-com characters you know and love:

Kat Stratford from10 Things I Hate About You

Take inspiration from Kat Stratford’s signature grunge 90s style this season with these effortlessly cool looks. Pair your favorite low-rise cargo pants or maxi skirt with a simple tank top. Don’t forget to accessorize by wearing either Kat’s iconic ball chain choker or pearl necklace. Add platform flip flops and a cardigan to master the perfect 10 Things I Hate About You look!

Jenna Rink from13 Going on 30

Copy Jenna’s eccentric style from her 13 or 30-year-old self. While her age transformed throughout the movie, her style stayed similar. Follow her iconic look whenever she finds out her dream came true, pairing a vintage slip dress and trench coat with some fun kitten heels.

To go for Jenna’s signature look, make sure to pull out any statement pieces you have, such as a printed dress or top! Make sure to accessorize by wearing a purse, earrings, or a statement necklace like her butterfly one.

Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman

Vivian Ward’s bold looks in Pretty Woman will always be one of my favorites. Her transition from casual and grungy to elegant and chic will forever be iconic. Taking inspiration from her statement outfit, pair a printed dress with cutouts with some black over-the-knee boots. Make sure to pair the look with statement jewelry and a blazer (tie it around the waist for the full effect). For Vivian’s sophisticated and elegant style, wear a two-piece skirt set or dress with a pair of simple black heels.

Mia Dolan from La La Land

Mia from La La Land has a signature look from the movie — an A-line dress with a pair of heels and simple jewelry. Her look is nostalgic and colorful, wearing bright dresses to reflect her mood. Copy her iconic look from “A Lovely Night” by wearing a bright yellow dress and a pair of heels.

Andie Anderson from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Andie Anderson’s style and hair progression throughout the movie is a direct representation of her character’s transformation. At the start of the movie, her outfits reflect her style as a journalist, wearing pencil skirts and button-up shirts. After meeting Ben, she dresses in funky dresses with a variety of patterns. As she falls for Ben, her style and hair become very casual, wearing jeans and simple tops with her curly hair.

Laney Boggs from She’s All That

Laney’s style goes through a complete transformation throughout the movie, before and after her makeover. To dress like her before her makeover, opt for baggy clothes such as flannels, jeans, and sweaters to reflect her artistic personality. After her makeover, she dresses more feminine, wearing form-fitting dresses, skirts, and blouses. Her notorious prom reveal will always be infamous with the song “Kiss Me,” by Sixpence None The Richer.

Channel your favorite rom-com characters this Valentine’s Day with these six different styles.

