How I’m Surviving Accutane in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been struggling with acne like me, you’ve probably heard of or even been suggested to go on Accutane. I’ve had acne since high school, and I’ve tried a variety of other acne medications to prevent having to go on Accutane because it terrified me. One quick Google search will have you thinking that maybe having acne isn’t that bad.

Accutane is a vitamin A retinoid medication that reduces the production of oil in the skin, which reduces clogged pores that lead to acne. Accutane is the closest thing to a “cure” for acne, as in 80% of cases, acne is permanently reduced, and it may never come back.

Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? Alas, there is a caveat: the side effects of Accutane are no joke. Like all medications, there are several less common but serious side effects, as well as more tolerable but annoying ones. The latter is what I’ve experienced so far on my Accutane journey.

I haven’t even been on Accutane for a full month, but I’m already noticing some of the more common side effects. Even though my dermatologist prepared me for this, it still sucks, especially when you’re in college. Some of the side effects are very inconvenient, but when you’re a girl in college taking Accutane, it can be especially rough.

I haven’t found much online about college girls sharing their experiences on how to get through Accutane in an already stressful time. However, have no fear; if you’re a college girl also starting her Accutane journey, I’ve got you covered with the tips and tricks I’ve picked up that are making this experience more manageable. Of course, I’m no doctor, I’m just a girl sharing what’s worked for her. So be sure to ask your dermatologist before you try a particular product.

MOISTURIZE MOISTURIZE MOISTURIZE

The most common side effect of Accutane is dryness everywhere. It’s only been around three weeks since I started Accutane, and my skin is probably drier than the Sahara Desert, especially my lips. I’m constantly applying Aquaphor at all times, and it still doesn’t feel like it’s enough. This is because my skin is stopping its production of oil. I never thought I’d miss it, but I do.

I found that using a really gentle cleanser with no active ingredients in it, along with a moisturizing face cream, works wonders. I’m currently using a CeraVe cleanser with a Vanicream moisturizer because they’re both super gentle and they don’t strip the skin.

I also use Aquaphor all the time on my lips and the areas surrounding my nose because it gets dry, too. You may even experience nosebleeds because of the dryness. I personally haven’t experienced this, but it’s good to be prepared. Your eyes may get dry too, especially if you wear contacts like me, so eye drops may help with this.

When this happens, just be patient with your skin. While it’s annoying and inconvenient, especially when it’s already cold outside like it is in Tallahassee right now, the dryness means the Accutane is working!

TAKE ACCUTANE WITH A MEAL

Accutane is one of those medications that should be taken with a meal because it’s processed through the liver, and it’s fat-soluble, which means food increases its effectiveness and absorption. Specifically, Accutane works best when taken with foods that are high in fat, such as eggs, avocados, and salmon. My favorite breakfast is avocado egg toast, so this works out in my favor. If I’m in a rush and don’t have too much time, I’ll take my Accutane with a scoop of peanut butter, which is high in fat.

It’s also important to drink a lot of water when you’re on Accutane because your skin is drying out and it needs hydration every chance it can get. If you don’t really like water, I recommend adding your favorite flavor of electrolytes to make it more enjoyable.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR HAIR AND SCALP

Remember when I said it’s likely to experience dry skin during Accutane? Surprise, surprise; this also applies to the scalp. As a curly girl, my hair has always been on the drier side, so my scalp would get flaky sometimes. But when you’re on Accutane, this gets magnified. My scalp has never been itchier and drier.

To stop this, I started using the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo as well as a scalp oil to hydrate the scalp. Additionally, I started using conditioning hair masks instead of regular conditioner because I found that my hair needs more hydration. I’ve been doing this for a couple of weeks, and my hair is already significantly less flakey and it’s not itchy anymore.

On the bright side, if you’re someone who struggles with oily hair, you won’t have to wash your hair nearly as much because your hair won’t be producing those oils. I’ve heard of people who wouldn’t need to wash their hair for a couple of weeks. If that’s you, enjoy it while it lasts!

TRUST THE PROCESS

Going on Accutane is difficult, and the results aren’t immediate. It already feels like I’ve been on it forever, and it hasn’t even been a month. My skin is also purging, which is common, and it’s frustrating because I want it to be clear as soon as possible. For me, it’s getting worse before it gets better. This is all part of the process, and I often remind myself that every day that passes is a day closer to clear and healthy skin.

So, if you’re on this journey with me, just know that I feel you and relate to the struggles that come with starting Accutane as a girl in college. The side effects are temporary, but our skin will ideally be acne-free long-term. In the not-so-distant future, we’ll look in the mirror and see our dream skin and realize how worth it Accutane was.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!