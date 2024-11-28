My 4-Step Plan To Learning a New Language in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I feel like learning a language is one of those New Year’s resolutions that pop up every few years for me. And just like every New Year’s resolution, I’ll go into it highly motivated and severely underprepared. Unfortunately, that doesn’t quite work. It’s overwhelming, and by March, I usually give up entirely. That’s not happening next year, though, because I’ve done my research this time.

Self-studying a language can be a lot of fun, but just like every good endeavor, it needs a solid plan. Luckily, throughout years of homeschooling and self-studying for exams, I’ve gotten a bit of experience in that area. Here’s how I plan to set myself up to successfully learn a language in 2025 as someone who’s already failed a few times:

Figure out Why You’re Doing This View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duolingo (@duolingo) I always hated those worksheets that asked me to define my goals. This is a lot less formal. Why do you want to learn a language? This could mean learning French or Spanish for a semester abroad or wanting to learn Korean to understand new music. It’s really an individualized answer, but I’ve personally been inspired to learn Japanese because it’s a friend’s first language. Even just wanting a new hobby is a good enough reason to learn. Knowing the “why” of what I’m doing helps me stay motivated. Every time you’re thinking you don’t want to try, remember the reason you started. Learning a language is tough and it can be hard watching your progress stagnate. Whatever happens, don’t lose your motivation! It’s what inspired you to start, and that’s the hardest part of all. Picking Tools There’s no shortage of resources for learning languages. You just have to pick one that fits your learning style. I love the gamified structure of Duolingo, but the repetitiveness doesn’t work for me as an actual lesson. I’ve found that I enjoy tools that mimic lectures more, like Assimil or Genki. I’d recommend mixing and matching tools because each one serves different purposes. Find something you can do easily on your phone (Duolingo, Babbel, Anki), something with a course-like structure (Genki, Assimil, Pimsleur), something to read (children’s books, blog posts, translations of articles you’ve already read), and something to listen to (tv shows, podcasts, games). I also suggest finding a good, thick grammar book. Knowing how to structure a sentence is just as — if not more — helpful than knowing vocabulary, in my opinion. Practice, Practice, Practice View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindie • 凛子 • 린디 ✦ (@lindiebotes) Once you’ve found your resources and motivation, practice! Be consistent and make it a habit. In my previous attempts, I found that I liked starting my day with language practice the most. I’d wake up 30 minutes to an hour earlier to slam my head against grammar structures or listen to a course while eating breakfast. It was a good way to ease myself into productivity. For you, this might be best at the end of your day, as you’re getting ready for bed. Or maybe you have an odd hour in between classes. Wherever you decide to fit it in, make it a part of your daily routine, and I do mean daily — weekends, holidays, and vacations included. In line, instead of doomscrolling, practice vocabulary on your phone. If you don’t know what to watch, try rewatching a TV show in your new language and see if you can catch words you recognize. Train yourself to pronounce things right from the beginning, even if that means going slower or stopping to correct yourself. Talk to yourself (particularly effective in the shower)! Play popular music and follow social media accounts, find vloggers or streamers you like, or put sticky notes around your room if that’s what works for you. A large part of learning a language has been immersing myself in it. How you decide to make it a part of your daily life is ultimately up to you. Find enjoyment Learning a language is a hobby, a passion project. I know I’ve just spewed out lists of resources and methods for success, but if you don’t have fun doing it, all of this is less likely to work! It’ll take time and a lot of effort, but with each new word and phrase, you’ll be further from where you were when you started.

So, whether you start today or in the new year, happy learning! You’ve got this!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!