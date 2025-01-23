4 Ways I Survive a 10-Hour Day as a Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s not every semester you get a class schedule to your liking. Taking required classes with limited options or trying to avoid that one professor you saw rated terribly can cause class times to be all over the place. This semester, I found myself with classes only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, giving me the rest of the week off. The one small problem with this? I’m on campus from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with only 30 minutes between each class.

A 10-hour day isn’t the best option for every student, but I decided it’d work because I thrive most with structure. Having very little time between classes gives me minimal opportunity to doomscroll on social media, or whatever else I can think of to avoid being productive. The long schedule forces me to be super focused two days a week, giving me the rest of the week to sleep in and work on homework at my own pace.

This type of schedule can also be helpful if you’re working a part-time job or internship because of how open your availability is. If you’ve found you have a long schedule similar to mine, here are some things that help me get through the tiring days:

You’d be lucky to say you’ve liked every class schedule you had in college. While there’s freedom behind selecting our classes, sometimes things don’t work out exactly how we want them to. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if you want to have all of your classes on only two days or not. If that’s the schedule you’re working with, you have to find ways to adapt and make it work.

These sorts of changes between semesters aren’t always easy, but putting the effort in to make the most out of your classes will pay off by the end of the semester.

