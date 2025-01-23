4 Ways I Survive a 10-Hour Day as a Student

It’s not every semester you get a class schedule to your liking. Taking required classes with limited options or trying to avoid that one professor you saw rated terribly can cause class times to be all over the place. This semester, I found myself with classes only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, giving me the rest of the week off. The one small problem with this? I’m on campus from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with only 30 minutes between each class.
A 10-hour day isn’t the best option for every student, but I decided it’d work because I thrive most with structure. Having very little time between classes gives me minimal opportunity to doomscroll on social media, or whatever else I can think of to avoid being productive. The long schedule forces me to be super focused two days a week, giving me the rest of the week to sleep in and work on homework at my own pace.
This type of schedule can also be helpful if you’re working a part-time job or internship because of how open your availability is. If you’ve found you have a long schedule similar to mine, here are some things that help me get through the tiring days:
- Figuring out Transportation
Limited time between classes means I need to have my transportation figured out. This can be extremely confusing at first. I personally park my car in front of the building where my second and third classes take place. Then, I take the bus to my first class before walking back to my second and third classes. Finally, I drive to my final two classes.
Does this seem extremely convoluted with too many steps? Yes, believe me, I’m aware. I’ve tried other things, and this is what works best for me due to the limited parking options on my campus. Making use of public transit options and being aware of parking availability is key to navigating a long day.
- PAcking lunch
As I’m bouncing around between buildings on campus all day, I usually don’t have time to grab food, so packing my own lunch on these days is an absolute necessity. I invested in a lunch box to insulate any dairy products or other snacks I wanted to keep cold throughout the day.
I try my best to pack everything the night before so I’m not rushing out the door with nothing but a bag of chips. Giving myself enough fuel for the day is crucial to ensuring I stay awake and engaged in my classes. I always bring a water bottle as well. Staying hydrated makes a big difference!
- Getting Enough Rest
While this may come as a no-brainer, it’s equally important and should be said. I like to go to sleep early the night before my classes.
Getting a few extra hours can make all the difference in whether I’m able to make it through the third lecture of the day without falling asleep or not. The other five days of the week are my staying up late and sleeping-in days.
- staying productive
Finally, I like to make use of my days off! It’s extremely easy to finish class on Thursday and take a nap that lasts four days until I have to do it all over again on Tuesday. Don’t let this be you! This schedule can be exhausting, but what makes it worth it is all of the free time it provides.
I personally feel so much better when I spend some time outside of my room, even if that means stepping outside to take the trash out or driving to pick up groceries. Allowing myself moments of fresh air is super important for me to stay motivated. Even if I don’t have work to do, I enjoy spending my days off engaging in a hobby or socializing.
You’d be lucky to say you’ve liked every class schedule you had in college. While there’s freedom behind selecting our classes, sometimes things don’t work out exactly how we want them to. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if you want to have all of your classes on only two days or not. If that’s the schedule you’re working with, you have to find ways to adapt and make it work.
These sorts of changes between semesters aren’t always easy, but putting the effort in to make the most out of your classes will pay off by the end of the semester.
