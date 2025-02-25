How I Hack Public Transportation in a New City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My biggest flex is my ability to navigate almost anywhere. Thanks to the stacks of old atlases and history books lying around my grandparents’ houses, I fell in love with maps and geography at an early age. I wouldn’t call my memory photographic, but I began to very easily visualize different cities, states, and countries.

This became especially helpful when I started driving. I became an encyclopedia of back roads to avoid traffic in my hometown. Sometimes, I’d even turn on a different street just to see where it’d take me. Little did I know these skills would become essential once I studied abroad for a summer in London. Since studying abroad, I’ve yet to get lost using public transportation in a new city. Here are my tips for getting around like a pro:

Do Your Research

When looking to get around in a new city, know where you’re going! If you have a plan, you’re less likely to get lost and will feel more confident in an unfamiliar place. With a known location, you can see what public transportation spots are nearby. Keep an open mind: be open to subway routes, bus routes, and even walking. Sometimes, a combination of these will be the fastest way to get to your destination.

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the pre-determined route but have a backup plan. Sometimes, bus and subway lines are out of service due to scheduled maintenance or unplanned emergencies. Recently, my public transportation backup plan saved me and my friends from missing our brunch reservation (and paying an expensive no-show fee) in New York City.

Look into fares and accepted methods of payment. Most cities I’ve visited offer deals if you utilize their smart card systems. Depending on how long you plan to be in the city, one of their fare deals could save you money in the long run. Also, you can keep the physical cards as a cool trip memento!

Citymapper

We live in the 21st century, might as well take advantage of it. Available for both Apple and Android devices, Citymapper is an app with travel routes for over 100 cities worldwide; however, a majority of these are in the United States and Europe.

Depending on what you’re looking for, Citymapper provides several options for getting from Point A to Point B. They have options to filter by travel time, overall price, and environmental impact. Another feature I’ve found extremely useful is Citymapper’s ability to recommend which specific subway car to board. This can be a game changer during rush hour when you’d rather not become a human sardine.

Other alternatives include Google Maps and the city’s transportation website (a hit or miss depending on the city). Sometimes, I consult one of these in addition to Citymapper, but Citymapper remains the most consistent and user-friendly. It’s truly the best tool to help you get around a new city!

Set Out Early and Trust Your Instincts

Leave early, especially if you have tickets to a show or a reservation somewhere. Even if you think you know where you’re going, things happen. It’s better to give yourself time to travel and make sure you take the correct route than to rush and make a mistake.

When navigating unfamiliar public transportation, sometimes it’s best to stop and wait. When my friend and I recently visited a mutual friend in New York City, we almost took the express train to Queens when we were on our way to Manhattan. We realized we were on the wrong platform going in the wrong direction because we stood back and watched the trains. Something felt off, and it eventually clicked that the trains on that platform were traveling east and not west as we needed.

Patience can make a difference. It can feel scary to have locals rushing around you, knowing exactly where they are going, but it’s okay to take your time. Public transportation isn’t always super easy to navigate.

Know your stop

When you board public transportation, know when you have to get off! You might get lucky enough to be on a newer transit line with digital trackers that show where you are on a route. If not, it’s especially important not to let yourself get distracted. Look through the windows for the names of subway stations or bus stop numbers. Listen for the intercom to announce the name of the next stop. These little details will help reassure you during the journey.

I love the feeling when you successfully get off at the right stop. From there, you can go do whatever fun activity you have planned!

Even if you follow these tips, there’s still a chance you’ll get lost. I’m convinced some cities thrive on torturing their residents and tourists with complicated public transportation systems. Either way, you’ll eventually find your way back and have a fun story to tell after. Happy traveling!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!