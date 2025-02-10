5 Activities You Can Partake in as the Weather Gets Warmer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the winter storm having just passed, the sunshine has finally returned to Florida, and temperatures are soaring everywhere! Since it was such a quick turnaround, and many of us (myself included) still have our winter wardrobes up, I thought it’d be the perfect time to share some of my favorite things to do when the weather warms up. Whether you’re hanging out with friends or enjoying some solo time, Florida’s sunshine gives us endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors!

Sunbathing

One of the most obvious (and fun) things to do when the temperatures rise and the UV index goes up is sunbathing! Whether you’re someone who loves to tan (or someone like me who tends to burn), getting a dose of Vitamin D from the sun is always a great idea! I love to take a good book with me or catch up on some homework if I have any lingering assignments. It’s so relaxing to bask in the warmth of the sun for a while. FSU’s Landis Green has become a hotspot for students looking to enjoy the weather. Many people bring towels or take advantage of the chairs that Strozier Library provides for lounging. It’s also a great way to break out your cute new bathing suit or tank top and let those tan lines come back. As for me, I always make sure to pack a tote bag filled with sunscreen, a pair of sunglasses, and a hat because while I love the sun, my skin definitely doesn’t!

Staying Active

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cascades Park (@discovercascades) Now that the warmer weather is here, I’m thrilled to be able to stay more active outdoors! Florida, especially Tallahassee, is home to many beautiful parks and trails that make it so easy to stay fit and get outside. One of my favorite spots is Cascades Park, where there’s a lovely pond in the center surrounded by trails that make for a nice, peaceful walk. Another park I really enjoy is Maclay Gardens State Park, but keep in mind that it’s a bit of a drive! If those parks are too far or you’re in the mood for something more social, you can always grab a group of friends and head to the on-campus tennis courts. Whether you play tennis or pickleball, it’s a fun way to get moving while enjoying the beautiful weather.

Shopping

Sometimes, you just need to cool off from the Florida heat, and retail therapy is always a great option! While I haven’t had the chance to go myself lately, I’ve heard that the Governor’s Square Mall offers a wide variety of stores for a fun shopping experience. If you’re in the mood for something quaint, Cascades Park also has some cute shops and boutiques nearby. There’s nothing quite like browsing through little local shops, discovering unique finds, and supporting small businesses. Plus, if you’re in the area, there are plenty of nail salons perfect for a mani/pedi with friends. Warmer weather is the best time to show off those freshly painted nails, and a spa day is always a good idea for some quality relaxation.

Coffee

When the temperatures rise, one of my favorite things to do is grab a refreshing iced coffee or a fruity refresher and stroll around campus or the town. Calvin’s Coffee, located right next to the Westcott Fountain and the Delta Delta Delta sorority house, is one of my go-to spots. It’s the ideal place for a pick-me-up, whether you need caffeine or just a cozy atmosphere to unwind. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating, so you can enjoy the weather while you sip your favorite drink. I’m also excited to mention that HCFSU has partnered with Calvin’s for all of February to offer a delicious chocolate raspberry latte, which is the perfect indulgence on a warm day! Of course, if you’re craving something familiar, Starbucks is always there for you with its refreshing drinks — whether you’re in the mood for an iced matcha, a cold brew, or one of its iconic refreshers. You can find a Starbucks on almost every corner of Tallahassee, so it’s always a convenient option to cool off while you’re out and about.

Picnic