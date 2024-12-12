4 Christmas Traditions From My Family That You Can Start This Year With Yours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Christmas season has just arrived, but for those like me, you’ve been celebrating since Nov. 1. As I’ve gotten older, traditions have changed. We don’t always have the same people at our tables, the same anticipation we did when we were younger, or the ability to have the same routines we’ve had in the past. That can be challenging for a lot of people. I know it has been for me.

This year, I’ve decided to embrace the change that the holidays can bring. I’m excited to share family traditions with other people and soak in what the holidays mean at their core. It’s a time for reflection, gratitude, community, and so much more.

For anyone looking for ways to change their holidays up or do something meaningful with the people they love, here are some favorite Christmas traditions from me to you:

Pick a yearly ornament Every year on Christmas Eve, my brother and I get an ornament from our parents to hang on the tree and collect. For me, it’s always been the Hallmark Fairy Messengers ornaments. For my brother, it was usually a picture of an important event from the past year or something representing an interest of his. It’s so special to see the collection grow year after year as we decorate our tree together. As I approach 20, it’s one of our longest family traditions, and I hope to carry it on with my kids. Some ideas would be having an ornament that you decorate yourself, one that others can write messages on, or something that serves as a memento for the past year. Ornaments also make great gifts if you want to start the tradition with someone else. Make your own Christmas decorations View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Clifton (@jess.cliftonn) Christmas seems to have become incredibly commercialized. While it’s a blessing to be able to provide for your family, sometimes, seeing everything become materialistic takes the spirit out of the holiday. There are plenty of ways to decorate without spending money on something brand new. My family and I love making our own wreaths with floral wire, a wire frame, and whatever we can forage for that grows locally. They stay green and look beautiful long past the holidays. I also love making orange garlands that we can keep throughout the year. You might even want to consider painting your own wrapping paper or making your own gifts. Your thoughtfulness and care can add a special touch to the recipient. Explore your town Each town usually has its own holiday celebration or decoration. Locally, Thomasville decorates for Christmas, and Dorothy B. Oven Park has a big light show that you can walk through. While we pick a day to go into New York City each year, there are also things our town does that have become beloved memories for me each year. Our town puts up holiday-themed lights on each lamppost downtown, and it’s fun to go around and see all of them while you’re driving. We also love getting to buy our tree from our local firehouse. There are plenty of small businesses to support and small moments to take in. It just takes a little more attention and appreciation. Find a new Christmas movie View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Holdovers (@theholdoversfilm) If your favorite Christmas movie is anything other than Christmas Vacation, it might be time to branch out and find a new one (I’m kidding…kind of). Two that my family and I found last year that have quickly become favorites are The Holdovers and Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Holdovers tells the story of a prep-school teacher, a cafeteria worker, and a young student left alone over the break. Together, they overcome their rocky relationships, work through their grief, and get into all sorts of mischief through their celebrations. It’s heartwarming and funny and shows that anyone can be your family over the holidays. Feast of the Seven Fishes is a 2018 film that follows an Italian family living in West Virginia as they prepare for their traditional Christmas Eve feast. It also follows a young love story. It’s one of my favorites because of the cinematography and the humor they weave within the dialogue. Netflix and Hulu also usually release their own movies over the holidays, which are great places to start if you’re looking for a new classic.

While change over the holidays can bring a variety of emotions, trying a new tradition might be what you need to have a little more Christmas cheer!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!