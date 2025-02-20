4 Easy Ways to Spice up Your Journal Spreads

Journaling is an exciting way to capture special moments in your life, as mundane or extravagant as they may be. At first, I was intimidated to journal, as I didn’t want to “waste” pages talking about unimportant events. As it turns out, you don’t have to travel the world to make exciting journal entries! Journaling is about capturing what your life was like during this time.
No matter how exciting or uninteresting it may seem to you now, in 20 years you may be grateful to have something to look back on all your memories. Whether you’re just getting started or are in a creative rut and looking for some fresh inspiration, here’s how you can spice up any journal page and add a bit of flare to your spreads. Here are four ways to get you started!
- DIY custom stickers
-
Stickers are a great addition to any page, but their only downside is that they can be pretty costly. Plus, if you’re anything like me, you’ll save that perfect sticker for the exact “right” moment for years, waiting to come across something worthy of sticking it to.
With a simple DIY, you can make a custom sticker sheet and an endless supply for your journal using printer paper, parchment paper, and packing tape. I’ll definitely be heading to the library to use the printer for these. There are many tutorials out there, and since they’re DIY, the options of what you can put on a sticker are limitless!
- Use unconventional items
-
The term “junk journaling” has recently gained popularity, and I’m all for it! Throw almost anything into your journal: receipts, business cards, paint samples, tags, coffee sleeves, gum wrappers, you name it. Not only are these materials often free, but they add another touch of personalization to your journal that makes it that much more unique and special to you and your life at the time.
- Add personal photos
-
I find that adding my own photos to my journal gives it such a personal and meaningful touch, especially if I’m writing about a certain event. It helps me to remember what I’ve written about so much better when I look back on my journals. I’ve enjoyed using a Fujifilm instax mini Link, which allows me to print Polaroids directly from my phone. If you prefer to print on regular photo paper that enables you to cut out your photos (as you can’t cut polaroid film), there are also other smartphone printers like the HP Sprocket.
- Play with texture and Dimension
-
Don’t be afraid to add layers to your pages, especially if your journal has thick paper. Add a pocket here and there with a cute little note you can slide in and out of or cut your pages into a heart shape! Larger items such as receipts, fun napkins, and colored paper are great for adding texture as background pieces, and then you can layer more exciting items over them.
Go back to a page after not having looked at it for months and see what fun things you can continue to add to it. Pinterest is a great place to find inspiration for collages and unique ways to add dimension to a spread.
I’ve been journaling frequently since 2020, and my style has evolved so much when I look back on some of the very first notebooks I’ve completed. Incorporate some of these tips into your next journal spread, and see how your style begins to evolve!
