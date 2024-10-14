4 Easy Mocktails To Make This Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

October has officially started, and spooky season is upon us! There’s a crisp in the Tallahassee air, leaves are turning colors, and Halloween movies are ready to be watched. I’ve looked forward to nothing more than lighting a pumpkin spice candle and cozying up in my apartment with my fleece pajama pants on, spooky drink in hand.

Whether you’re planning a chill girl’s night or throwing a fun Halloween party, it’s nice to have a couple of spooky drink recipes to make in your back pocket, especially ones that won’t break the bank or take too much time to assemble.

As a busy college girl with zero bartending experience, I wanted to find quick and easy drinks to make that would satisfy my craving. I scoured the internet for the easiest recipes to make this Halloween season. Key things I looked out for were easy instructions, short prep time, limited ingredients, and, of course, how delicious it looked. Recipes that don’t cause too much of a hassle are the ultimate win for college students.

Pinterest and Instagram were my main providers when searching. It took some serious effort to scroll through each post and decide if it was college-approved. More than five ingredients was a big no for me. I wanted to find options that most likely wouldn’t require a grocery store run.

I prioritized looking for fun mocktails that could add alcohol if needed, but completely up to whoever makes it. I know how important it is to offer non-alcoholic options during social events, and this Halloween season should be no different! For those looking to enjoy a spooky sip with nothing added, these four recipes are for you:

hocus-pocus punch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annette (@nettie_belle) Starting strong, we have Hocus-Pocus Punch. This may be the simplest recipe out of the batch, as it only requires two ingredients. All you need is a lemon-lime soda (Sprite or 7 Up) and your favorite fruit punch. These two ingredients combine to make a fizzy, fruity mix you can whip up within seconds. If you want to make this drink in a larger quantity, I recommend using a liter of lemon-lime soda and a liter of fruit punch. First, add your ice to the container. Pour in two-thirds of the fruit punch, and add the lemon-lime soda until your container is almost full. Give it a good swirl with a spoon to let the ingredients mix. It’s easy, carbonated, “bubble, bubble, I’m in trouble” good! I can wholeheartedly say that the Sanderson sisters would approve. Apple cider punch This crisp, sweet drink requires only three ingredients: apple cider, pineapple juice, and ginger ale. The total prep time is just five minutes! To make eight servings, combine three cups of apple cider, three cups of pineapple juice, and three cups of ginger ale. The mixture will settle and should be stirred before serving. It’s simple, refreshing, and transports you to an apple orchard! Polyjuice potion View this post on Instagram A post shared by @books.in.films For all my Harry Potter fans, I bring you Polyjuice Potion. While Harry Potter uses ingredients like shredded boomslang skin, leeches, and lacewing flies, we’re using something a little more Muggle-friendly. This calls for a few more ingredients that are worth it: Lime sherbet, lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, green food coloring, and whipped cream. First, scoop the lime sherbet into a large punch bowl. Then, slowly pour the lemon-lime soda and ginger ale. Gently drip in the food coloring until the desired color while stirring gently. Serve it immediately, and add more lime sherbet and whipped cream on top. Halloween Hot chocolate This is the ultimate white chocolate treat with a spooky twist. All you need is milk, white chocolate chips, green food coloring, and some garnishes (gummy worms and/or marshmallows). Heat the milk and white chocolate chips on low-medium heat in a small pot on the stove. Then, whisk and heat until white chocolate chips are melted. Remove from heat and stir in the green food coloring. Add marshmallows and gummy worms for garnish. This is an easy way to take a traditional drink and put a spooky green twist on it!

These are just a few easy ways to bring the Halloween season to life. Whether your calendar has a girl’s night in or a spooktacular party scheduled, these drinks are sure to be crowd favorites. October is simply one of the best times of the year, so let’s take in the crisp fall air and watch as many Harry Potter movies as our hearts desire. In my opinion, topping it off with a quick and easy drink is sure to make this month that much sweeter.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!