East Meets West: The Rise of East Asian Wellness

If you scroll through TikTok long enough, you may notice a change in the way the wellness algorithm works. The era of iced smoothies, hustle culture, and “no days off” fitness routines is fading. In its place? Bowls of hearty soups at 8 a.m. and drinking boiled apple-lemon water on an empty stomach to support gut health.

There’s a digital resurgence of ancient wisdom, such as slippers, Gua Sha, and qigong flows to regulate the nervous system. What may look like a trend is a way for us to reconnect with these timeless, ancient methods of holistic health that’ve been redefined and reinterpreted aesthetically and culturally for modern times.

Soup for breakfast

Soup for breakfast, with some cooked veggies, eggs, and occasional meats, has become a surprisingly popular ritual online. In many Asian cultures, warm, savory breakfasts have always been the norm, but TikTok has reframed them as “gut-friendly,” “grounding,” and “anti-inflammatory.” Creators explain that in traditional Chinese medicine, digestion thrives on warmth, especially in the morning. For Gen Z, this isn’t just about health, it’s about rejecting diet culture and choosing nourishment that feels comforting rather than performative. If soup isn’t a go-to, then a cup of tea might do the trick.

drinking warm water

Drinking boiled or warm water first thing in the morning has also gone viral, often paired with captions like, “my mornings since becoming Chinese.” While hot water has many health benefits, such as aiding nasal congestion and digestion, this appeal is emotional as much as physical — hot water signals softness, slowness, and care. In a generation overwhelmed by anxiety and overstimulation, starting the day gently feels like a breath of fresh air.

house slippers

Even something as simple as wearing house slippers has entered the wellness conversation. A cultural staple in many Asian households, slippers are now framed online to “separate outside energy from inside peace.” For Gen Z, slippers symbolize boundaries; physical, mental, and emotional. It’s less about cleanliness alone and more about intentional living.

gua sha

Through social media, Gua Sha has become one, if not the most, recognizable Asian wellness trend on social media. Traditionally used as a body treatment to alleviate pressure, Gua Sha is now a staple in many people’s skincare routines, promising de-puffing and lymphatic drainage.

Despite criticisms towards social media channels such as TikTok for portraying Gua Sha solely on a visual level, the overall popularity of this form of self-care reflects something much larger: Gen Z’s preference for slower and hands-on self-care over harsher beauty treatments. A shift towards presence and ritual, more than instant results.

qigong

Qigong fits perfectly into this shift. Unlike high-intensity workouts, qigong emphasizes flow, breath, and internal awareness. On social media, it’s often positioned as “nervous system regulation” or “soft movement for burnout recovery.” The practice resonates with a generation that’s deeply online, deeply tired, and increasingly skeptical of wellness that feels punishing or extractive.

the culture behind the trend

Moreover, the digital wellness wave brings forth several important questions to consider. Many ancient wellness practices are often turned into simple “easy-to-digest” routines, sometimes stripped of their original cultural and historical background.

Also, many of the commercialized tools, supplements, and rituals don’t acknowledge where they originally came from. On the other hand, Asian and Asian American creators are pushing back, using their platforms to educate about these ancient traditions and to attribute proper credit to them. They’re calling attention to the appropriation of these practices by other cultures around the world.

What makes this moment different from other wellness trends? Gen Z isn’t just copying aesthetics — they’re questioning systems. They’re choosing warmth over restriction, slowness over rush, and prevention over burnout. Asian wellness traditions offer a framework that aligns with these values, emphasizing balance rather than extremes.

In the end, soup and hot water in the morning, slippers, Gua sha, and qigong are much more than trends; they’re a way of life and signal a shift in the fast-paced culture. Through social media, Gen Z is taking back rest, redefining healthy living, and demonstrating that the most effective and “transformative” thing to do at times is simply slow down.

