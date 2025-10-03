Decorating 101: How To Make Your Dorm Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, moving away from home isn’t easy. Having to leave behind family, loved ones, friends, and pets is a harsh reality all college girls must face. I had an extremely hard time leaving behind my loved ones, and I still miss them every day.

This feeling of loneliness caused me to feel uneasy in new college spaces. From the classrooms to the auditoriums to the dining halls, everything was unknown. However, my dorm room always gave me a safe and welcoming feeling. At first glance, it was a cold, bland, ugly, yellow-colored room, but after decorating it to my liking, it suddenly felt as though a little piece of home came with me.

College is about budgeting and learning how to be financially responsible. So, I made sure to find the best way to glam up a dorm without straining myself financially as an incoming freshman with nothing but an allowance and a dream.

Thrifting

Thrifting has allowed me to find some of the most unique pieces that I’ve used to decorate my dorm. For example, I found an antique painting that was originally listed for about $500 for only $12. The painting shows a woman in a beautiful, draped dress with her husky, looking out into a mesmerizing lake. I felt it resembled me and my own husky, which made this find meant to be. Hung up with a heavy-duty command strip, this painting has now become a conversation starter for my guests.

Thrifting has also led me to some cute collectibles for display. Precious Moments are these cute Christian figurines that come in all different styles, and each has its own special meaning. These figurines range from $4 to $12 at the thrift store and make great decorations. I have set mine up on a cute tray on my desk, reminding me of my grandma’s old house where she stored her enormous collection.

Another one of my favorite thrift finds is an antique jewelry box I found for only $8. It now sits on my desk, holding all my earrings, necklaces, and bracelets given to me by my loved ones from back home. These jewelry boxes sell for hundreds on Amazon, so being able to find one for so little was great.

It isn’t too uncommon to find gorgeous antique knick-knacks like these if you scavenge your local thrift stores!

Posters

Simple yet effective, posters are one of the best and most inexpensive ways to decorate your dorm room. Personally, I’m a simple girl, so I go to Walmart and buy my posters for $5 each. They have a wide selection you can pick from, including posters of Sanrio (my fav), Anime, Tim Burton movies, Strawberry Shortcake, and more. This is a perfectly inexpensive way to showcase some of your personal interests around your dorm and add some color to the walls without damage.

Another place that sells inexpensive posters is Five Below. For five dollars, you can check out their selection in case you want to explore your options. They have a similar selection to Walmart but also include posters from Marvel, Minecraft, and even SpongeBob.

Lights

Whether you believe it or not, a simple light can change the whole feel of your dorm. My favorite are yellow lights, which give a warm hue to a room. Depending on the theme of your dorm, you can find lights almost everywhere.

Five Below sells warm-toned, dangling lights with prices ranging from $5 to $10. These lights can be placed on an open wall, adding some color and a magical feel to your room. Five Below also sells the viral sunset lamps for only $5, which give your room a sunset-colored light even after golden hour.

I’ve bought cherry blossom lights from Amazon for $15. These lights are easily assembled, and their adhesive is dorm-friendly, meaning it won’t rip the paint off the walls. These lights add a whimsical feel to my dorm and, of course, they’re yellow-tinted.

I also have cute flower-shaped lamps from T.J. Maxx that I bought for $17. One of them was gifted to me by my sister, and the other I bought myself. These lights are super cute and serve as great décor for any room. These are the most expensive things I have for decoration, and I think they’re still reasonable enough to buy.

From Home

Just because you’re moving to a new place doesn’t mean everything you bring has to be new. When it comes to decorations, a lot of my décor was already in my room at home.

An example of this is the caricatures I’ve collected over the years. Every year, I’d go to the South Florida Fair and get different caricatures with my sister, my friends, and my boyfriend. Now these caricatures are on my dorm wall to remind me of some of my favorite memories.

I also brought LEGOs to decorate my dorm. Since I was a little girl, LEGOs have been my favorite toys, and I built up a collection back home. I will say that traveling with LEGOs is a nightmare, so I only picked out a few of my favorite small sets that match my pink theme and brought them with me. I love my LEGOs, and seeing them reminds me of their sentimental value.

I think perfumes are a must for decoration. I bought a cute white tray with a bow from T.J. Maxx for $10, which I now use on my desk to display my perfume collection. I continue building my perfume collection over the years by asking for a new one every birthday, and now they serve as a cute display on my desk.

Final Decorating Thoughts

Decorating can be fun, and it should be. When it comes to decorating a dorm, the goal is to make it your own happy place. Through these tips and suggestions, I hope you can turn your dorm into a little piece of home for yourself. Having a safe space is important, and surrounding yourself with things that remind you of the people and memories you love will help create that space. I hope your dorm makeover turns out as fabulous as you are!

