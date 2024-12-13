Music Makeover: Gerard Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This column will provide unique fashion inspiration by connecting iconic musicians’ fascinating history to their incredible style. Each of these artists has made a sizable impact on music and culture, so their creative visions easily translate into their style. If you’re like me and base many of your outfits on the music you listen to, these ideas may have a lasting impact, whether it leads you to enhance your wardrobe or try something completely new.

Who is Gerard Way?

Gerard Way is a prolific singer, songwriter, and comic book artist most well-known for his time as the lead singer of the hit punk rock band My Chemical Romance. He’s currently focused on his family and mental health, as well as writing and editing comic books. Looking at his career now, it’d be hard to believe he had such a substantial impact on alternative style in the 2000s.

My Chemical Romance (MCR) was a staple of the emo genre in the early 2000s despite vehemently denying their association with pop-punk music. In a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone, Way made this strikingly clear. “I think emo is f*cking garbage.”

The creation of MCR was spurred on by the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, specifically due to Way being a first-hand witness to the tragedy. The band was formed with himself as the lead singer, his brother Mikey Way as the bass guitarist, Ray Toro as the lead guitarist, Frank Lero as the rhythm guitar, and Bob Bryar on the drums.

MCR is infamous for the different eras prescribed to each album, with this aesthetic distinction primarily coming from Way’s style choices. As a comic book enthusiast, Way ensured each album had a mysterious plot, immersive characters, and unique fashion. Their immersion in their craft created an unforgettable period of style.

Gerard Way’s “Revenge Era”

Not much is known about the style of Way around the release of MCR’s first album, “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love,” in 2002. However, the band started to gain popularity after the 2004 release of “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”

The iconic aesthetic surrounding this album centered around the macabre subversion of preppy school outfits. This ties into the album’s plot and overarching themes; the lyrics portray the story of a man making a deal with the devil to reunite with his lover. Onstage, Way would sport an entirely black, tailored suit with a striking red tie and dark red eye makeup, making him appear as a pale, emo zombie brought back to life from some boarding school locker.

Offstage, Way dressed similarly, consistently sporting an all-black look or a classier black sweater vest over a white shirt with a black or red tie. This era heavily popularized the preppy schoolkid look within alternative subcultures, making ties a casual accessory essential to both scene and emo subcultures.

Way is Welcomed to the Black Parade

The monumental album “The Black Parade” by MCR was released in 2006, and alternative fashion hasn’t been the same since. The overall aesthetic of the album was, namely, a parade of death! Each band member had a custom black and white band uniform, and Way cut his hair and bleached it white to embody the skull aura fully.

His use of style was like that of the previous era but more groomed. He lightly placed black eyeshadow around his eyes to further give the morbid themes of the album. This look contrasts the visibly greasy black hair and smudged dark red eyes of 2004, which was iconic in its own right.

He continued delving into his dark academia aesthetic throughout this era, but the next album release provided fans with an abrupt switch in Gerard Way fashion.

Gerard Way and the true lives of the fabulous Killjoys

In 2010, Way’s comic book obsession was fully revealed with the album “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.” This album was a clear departure from MCR’s previous works. It was bright, colorful, and poppy, and even had a corresponding comic book (written by Way, of course).

This era marked a change in Way’s style. Onstage, he wore the jacket of his Danger Day character, Party Poison. He sported a bright blue and red jacket with matching boots or a black and red jacket with the same design. Subsequently, he dyed his hair bright red to fully dive into this vigilante persona.

Way started to add colorful button-ups and graphic t-shirts into his everyday style, along with the occasional all-black outfit. Eye makeup, unfortunately, became a rare occurrence in both in and outside performances. His style became much more casual as he slowly grew out of the early 2000s emo aesthetic.

Way’s gender nonconformity continues to this day. Throughout MCR’s 2022 Reunion Tour, he was sure to debut a different outfit at every show, many consisting of skirts, dresses, or heels, as he experimented with a more feminine style.

Gerard Way has always been an inspirational musician to me, not only because of his staggering amount of talent but also because he’s never been afraid to be himself. This is a lesson I’ve been trying to implement through my dress and makeup because who are you dressing for if not yourself?

