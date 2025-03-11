Celebrity Makeup Products That Are Actually Worth Your Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Celebrity brands are inescapable — specifically, celebrity makeup brands, which can feel like one giant marketing scheme. You stamp a famous name on some average product, throw in a few glam campaign shots, wrap it in cute packaging, and suddenly it’s a must-have? Here’s the thing though…some celebrity beauty brands are 100 percent worth the hype.

Case in point? Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. These three brands aren’t just notable for their creators’ A-list statuses; they’re founded by powerhouse businesswomen who have absolutely changed the beauty game, creating high-performance, inclusive, and sustainable products that slay.

Whether you’re looking for a skin-blurring foundation of the perfect shade, a satisfyingly soft blush, or a lip combo that’ll have people asking, “What are you wearing?” these ladies have got you covered. Grab a pen and your wishlist because I’m going to be sharing my top picks from each brand that belong in your makeup bag!

Haus Labs

We’re starting strong with Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, which I’m more than happy to gush about as a proud Little Monster myself! Haus Labs is all for high-tech formulas as bold and creative as Gaga herself, with a focus on clean ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and innovative products.

Also worth noting is Haus Labs’s admirable shade range in all of their products…I’d expect nothing less from the queen who wrote the masterpiece “Born This Way.” Speaking of which, $1 from every Haus Labs purchase goes towards the Born This Way Foundation, co-founded by Gaga and her mother, to empower young people by providing accessible mental health resources. So yes, Haus Labs serves (both literally and figuratively).

Triclone™ Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

This award-winning foundation is the perfect base for any routine because somehow, it feels weightless on the skin, yet still covers redness flawlessly. It’s especially great for people like me who have sensitive or blemish-prone skin types.

Nobody wants a cakey base, which is why this foundation is so awesome. You can build coverage that’s as sheer or as heavy as you want, while still achieving a natural, dewy finish. I like foundations like these that keep my skin looking like skin, instead of drying it out and making me look like a literal cadaver.

Triclone™ Skin Tech Hydrating + De-Puffing Concealer

I honestly can’t compliment this hydrating and depuffing concealer enough. As someone who doesn’t wear foundation every day, I love using it as a low-coverage option that looks just as smooth. If you’re someone who prefers foundation in their daily makeup routine, this concealer is a great way to add a bit more depth to your base.

You can get a shade that matches your skin tone for covering blemishes or you can get a shade that’s lighter than your skin tone to use as a brightening concealer. I use this concealer for my under eyes, and unlike some other concealers, it’s creaseless!

Rare Beauty

Let’s move to another beloved brand, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. Her brand’s entire mission is to redefine makeup as a tool for self-expression and self-love, intending to break down unrealistic beauty standards. Rare Beauty has perfected the “no-makeup makeup” look with their lightweight, breathable products designed for all skin types, encouraging people to feel confident in their natural beauty.

Similar to Haus Labs’s philanthropic efforts, one percent of Rare Beauty sales are donated to Gomez’s Rare Impact fund, another nonprofit targeted to raise money in support of mental health and education services.

Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick

This bronzer stick has such a creamy formula that it almost melts into your skin. It blends nicely, resembling the bronze of a real tan. Some cream bronzer formulas apply chunky, leaving you with a finish that isn’t seamless, but muddy and splotchy. This bronzer does the exact opposite.

It’s also great for beginners because it isn’t overly pigmented. One time, my friend asked me if I’d tanned recently, but I was just wearing this bronzer.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

Again, as someone with oily skin, another way I like to keep my blush to last all day is to layer a powder on top of a cream blush. This powder blush leaves you with the best of both worlds — the cream blush gives you a little bit of glow, and the powder locks the makeup in while balancing everything out.

Each shade of this powder also has a little bit of shimmer, making it a true blush-highlighter combo that’s subtle yet enhancing. My favorite shade of this blush is Happy, but if you’re looking for the most natural tone, try the Hope shade! The only con about this otherwise awesome powder blush is that it seems to break easily. Just something to be wary about!

Fenty Beauty

Last, but certainly not least, we have Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Known best for its foundations with an impressive range of 50 shades, Fenty Beauty is proof that inclusivity in makeup products should be the norm, not the exception.

If this is what Rihanna is doing instead of getting in that studio to bless us with a new album, I guess I can’t really complain. Fenty Beauty isn’t just about good makeup, it’s about feeling confident, seen, and most importantly, like you’re the “only girl in the world.”

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

This. Gloss. Is. So. Good. One of the most important things about a lip gloss is its shine (duh), and let me tell you, this stuff is so shiny. It has a little bit of shimmer that elevates that shine even more! The formula is a little on the thicker side, which makes it a little sticky, but it also makes it last longer! I’ve personally never had a problem with this, but I thought it was worth noting.

There are many great options, from natural colors for everyday wear to darker, bolder colors for full glam night outs. My favorite shade of this gloss is Fu$$y. If you’re a fan of plumping lip glosses, Fenty Beauty also has a few of the original gloss shades in a plumper variety called “Gloss Bomb Heat.”

Trace’d Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner

Fenty Beauty has all the ingredients for the prettiest lip combo: awesome lip glosses and awesome lip liners. They’re incredibly pigmented, and once it dries, this lip liner isn’t going anywhere. It passes the eating and drinking test, by the way. I really like lip liners that are creamy like this one because you can blend different shades effortlessly. I don’t even have a favorite shade of these liners because all of them are great, especially if you like nude and brown lip colors!

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that they’re a little annoying to sharpen because they’re made out of plastic. I think they’re still worth the hassle, though!

In honor of Women’s History Month, it’s only right that I celebrate these inspiring women by spotlighting the best of their beauty brands. These products are some of my favorites to ever exist, and I truly can’t imagine a day when they aren’t in my bag. At this point, my routine isn’t complete without them. Maybe one will become a new staple for you, or maybe you will fall in love with one of the brands. Either way, remember to have fun with your looks and find what’s right for you!

