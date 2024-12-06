Celebrate the Holidays With These Activities for Going Out or Staying In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the days grow colder and nights get longer, the holiday season is coming in full swing, bringing cozy traditions and a sense of togetherness. Whether you’re traveling or staying close to home this holiday season, now is a wonderful time to create memories with your friends, family, and loved ones. Here are some different ways to embrace the holiday spirit:

Activities for Staying in

If you prefer to stay home and celebrate that way, there are many affordable and enjoyable activities for everyone to participate in!

Holiday Movie Marathon

A simple and easy way to kick off the holiday season is with a movie marathon. With a range of classics from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to The Polar Express, it’s time to grab some blankets and snacks and get ready to get into the holiday spirit!

Potluck

A big staple for the holidays is food, and many people have special dishes they make every year or that’s been passed down through their family for generations. Hosting a potluck allows guests to bring their signature dishes, making it an excellent way to enjoy a variety of food.

At the end of the night, you can have guests exchange recipes so that their traditions can be enjoyed for years to come!

Festive Baking

If you’re looking for a more hands-on activity, this is a great opportunity for holiday baking. There are many different types of treats to make and enjoy, like cookies, breads, and eggnog.

Hosting a cookie-baking and decorating party is a lively way to have everyone come together and express their creativity. It also results in some tasty treats in the end, and who doesn’t love that?

Secret Gift Exchange

There are many different types of gift exchanges, like Secret Santa and White Elephant, both of which are thoughtful and enjoyable ways to spend an evening. For Secret Santa, you can find a gift for your chosen person, who won’t know their secret Santa until the exchange occurs. For a white elephant exchange, start looking for the perfect gift because you won’t know who you’re buying it for!

This can be a fun activity to get to know your friends’ interests better.

Activities for getting active

If you’re looking to get out this holiday season, there are probably many different events going on throughout your community to look out for!

Ice Skating

Once the temperature drops, ice skating becomes a beloved winter activity. While not everywhere has an indoor skating rink, many areas put up outdoor skating rinks during the winter season.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a season skater or a first-timer, ice skating is a wonderful way to embrace the winter season.

Holiday Light Tours

Exploring neighborhoods and festive displays is another simple, yet magical way to celebrate the season. Many neighbors and communities go all out to decorate with lights, displays, and other holiday scenes.

Sightseeing is an easy way to celebrate the holidays, and you can enjoy some seasonal treats or hot chocolate at the same time!

Volunteering

This season is also a meaningful time to support your community. From helping at food banks to gathering donations for those in need, there are several ways to give back. Volunteering your time or resources can make a huge impact on the community and add a new sense of joy to your holiday season.

Whether you’re cozying up at home with a movie or exploring events in the community, the holiday season is a time for shared experiences and thoughtful gestures. Use these moments to celebrate with friends, family, and other loved ones!

