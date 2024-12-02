4 Reasons I’m Obsessed With Hallmark Movies for the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve been keeping a secret for far too long: I’m absolutely obsessed with Hallmark movies. I understand that discussing my love for Hallmark movies may be controversial, but I can’t stay quiet anymore. These terrible, cheesy movies make my entire year worthwhile.

Years ago, I’d make fun of my mom for constantly watching Hallmark movies. Like most people, I thought they were predictable, cliché, and just bad quality. She’s managed to convert me because now I see the beauty in these movies. Every single year, I count down until the holidays so I can binge-watch these guilty pleasure movies. There are so many reasons to start watching Hallmark movies this year! Here’s why I enjoy them:

They’re comforting Many people bash these movies because of their predictability, but I think that’s one of the best parts of Hallmark! After seeing one Hallmark movie, you can probably guess the general plot of most others, so they’re super easy to watch. There are no unwanted surprises or suspenseful scenes, making these the perfect movies to watch when you want a comfortable and peaceful evening. Everyone, even the most die-hard fans of the action genre, needs a restful movie night now and then. Plus, you can turn it into a game! My mom and I have the best time guessing what’ll happen next! They have fun storylines View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) Even though the plot of Hallmark movies are pretty much all the same, there are still some fun storylines! There are different categories, such as a small-town Christmas or ones involving a royal family. My favorites are the ones that have an adventure in a different country! Each movie manages to be unique in certain ways. For instance, one of my favorite Hallmark movies, The Royal Nanny, features an MI5 agent who turns to babysitting to protect the royal family. There are so many tropes to look out for, and it’s exciting picking out your favorites! They’re good background noise If you aren’t convinced you’ll actually like the comforting storylines, you can always put Hallmark movies on in the background while doing something else! They’re the perfect amount of noise for doing homework, working on your hobbies, or catching up with family over winter break. At my house over the holidays, we have Hallmark movies playing 24/7. These movies are also easy to pick up at any point if you eventually decide to tune back in! They spread holiday joy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) My absolute favorite reason to watch Hallmark movies is the holiday vibes. Since Christmas is my favorite holiday, I’ll watch anything related to it! While I love traditional Christmas movies like Elf and Home Alone, there’s something about the pure holiday joy that’s a central part of every Hallmark movie. Each one emphasizes love and appreciation for the holidays. These movies make me so happy and excited for Christmas!

Maybe after seeing the several reasons to watch Hallmark movies, you’ll give them a try! I think they’re the most underrated holiday movies out there. Despite their corny clichés, these movies are the perfect thing to watch during the holiday season. If you aren’t watching Hallmark movies this year, you’re truly missing out!

