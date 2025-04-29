How To Make An Impact At FSU In The Wake Of Tragedy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The tragic events that unfolded on FSU’s campus on Thursday, April 17, have deeply shaken and impacted the entire FSU community. In the wake of such a heartbreaking act of violence, it’s more important than ever that we come together to support one another with compassion and resilience.

While grief can feel overwhelming, there are still many meaningful ways we can respond with care and action. We can continue to promote healing and hope throughout our campus and beyond. Whether supporting those directly affected, advocating for change, or simply spreading kindness, we can make a difference in many ways during this difficult time.

Signing Petitions

In response to the shooting, two active petitions are circulating within the FSU community. The first petition, which already has over 30,000 signatures, calls for locks to be installed on all classroom doors at FSU. During lockdown, it became frighteningly clear that many classrooms lacked even the most basic lock protection, leaving students and faculty vulnerable and defenseless in a terrifying situation.

The second petition aims to secure weapons issued by law enforcement more effectively, especially considering the identified shooter at FSU was the son of a deputy sheriff. Signing petitions like these raises awareness about systemic issues, increases pressure on decision-makers to implement change, and shows support for safety measures that protect the campus community. These small but impactful actions can lead to significant reforms.

Donating to Shooting Relief Fundraisers

Several verified relief fundraisers are currently being shared online to support those directly affected by the tragedy. This includes memorial and support funds for the two killed, Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, as well as a recovery fund for survivor Maddie Strong. These fundraisers aim to help cover hospital bills, funeral expenses, counseling, and other forms of care needed during this time.

Even small donations can go a long way in easing the burden on grieving families and survivors. Donating not only provides financial relief but also serves as a symbol of unity and sympathy. Helping in this way shows the strength of our community and reminds those impacted that they aren’t alone.

Talking to Legislators

If you feel passionate about long-term solutions and systemic change, talking to legislators is another impactful option. Living in Tallahassee gives FSU students a unique opportunity to engage directly with lawmakers. It’s easier than many realize — just visit the Capitol, look up when hearings are happening for bills related to school safety or gun reform, and attend.

You can share your opinion with lawmakers. If public speaking feels intimidating, sending an email or direct message to a state representative is just as valuable. Representatives take public opinion seriously, and your voice could influence critical decisions. Participating in this process helps strengthen our democracy and gives meaning to advocacy.

Attending Healing Events

If you’re seeking a more peaceful way to contribute, attending vigils or memorial events can be incredibly powerful. These gatherings allow the community to come together in shared remembrance and reflection. Three vigils have already taken place, but similar events can be found on the FSU Strong Instagram account.

For those who prefer quieter acts of support, consider leaving flowers, candles, cards, or balloons at the Union or other campus memorial sites. These small gestures carry big emotional weight; they’re visible reminders of the love, care, and solidarity our community is offering.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!