Astrology Fall Forecast: What’s in Store for You This Spooky Season?

With Halloween fast approaching and a new moon that passed on Oct. 21, I know that this spooky season has much in store for all the astrology star signs. It appears that the end of October signals new relationships, dredging up repressed feelings, and exploring the individual self. Something exciting is coming for all the star signs at the end of this month, if only they embrace their psychic fate!

Aries

Beginning with the sign that heads the vernal equinox, also known as the beginning of spring, the new moon lights up Aries’ seventh house of partnership. For all my Aries, consider who you want close in your life, whether that’s a lover, best friend, or someone who shares your vision. Especially with Neptune re-entering Pisces, which emphasizes your eighth house of intimacy, you might sense deeper bonds in your relationships. This Halloween, expect a night of connection with someone; a new, transformative bond.

Taurus

For Taurus, the new moon in Libra activates the sixth house of routine, service, and habits. You may see an interruption in your day-to-day. With this, I think it’s time to welcome whatever life throws your way this month! Open space for a connection you might’ve convinced yourself you don’t have time for. Halloween for you is a chance to indulge in anything outside of your routine; go out or stay in, dress up or don’t. Try to do something that is outside of your norm.

Gemini

The new moon for Gemini means your fifth house is activated — the house of romance and creativity. The new moon is an invitation to flirt, date, or experiment. You might see yourself going somewhere new or exploring a creative outlet. This Halloween, try doing something you’d usually shy away from. As they say, go big or go home!

Cancer

Your fourth and fifth houses are highlighted under the new moon this month, meaning feelings of safety, comfort, and home are at play. Check in with the people you care about most, your inner world, and your inner sanctuary. Make sure the people you’re hanging around make you feel comfortable and secure. Halloween is a time for you to test any uncomfortable feelings; confront and assess the relationships you’re unhappy with or stagnant within.

Leo

The new moon for Leo means your third and fourth house axis has come alive. You’ll be drawn to self-expression, creative outlets, and speaking your mind. In other words, you come alive this month! You may notice that conversations come to you easily. This Halloween is your time to come alive; be dramatic, enchanting, and off-putting. It’s also an opportunity to reveal a hidden side of yourself to someone you care about. Stop hiding; let someone in and be yourself.

Virgo

The new moon activates your second and third houses this month. These highlight self-worth, communication, and tangible expressions of love. This is the month for you to focus on what you bring to relationships, as well as what you value in relationships. You might notice your desire for tangible or physical expressions of love to increase. Halloween is the perfect time to focus on your own self-worth; be mindful of potential red flags that may be present.

Libra

The new moon is in Libra’s sixth house this month, meaning an emphasis on identity, relationships, balance, and harmony. This is the time for a major reset period. You may be getting over a bad relationship, a friendship breakup, or an ugly haircut. It’s the month to reinvent yourself; Halloween is your day to surprise everyone with a side of you never seen before. The stage is yours!

Scorpio

Your season begins just after Oct. 23, which happens to be right after the new moon. From Oct. 21 to Halloween, you’re in a threshold of transformation. The new moon is making you reflect on things long forgotten or buried. This makes Halloween your power play. Something intense, secret, or deeply personal may come to light. Embrace mystery this Halloween; people don’t need to know everything about you. Keep them guessing!

Sagittarius

Your 11th house is lit up, which covers friends, hope, and community. This month, you’re moving on from past hardships. Your network, social circle, or friend group might see an expansion. Unexpected connections may pop up for you this month. Halloween is your time to consider new bonds and let your adventurous side take the reins. Don’t get into your head about things. Enjoy a new experience or person this Halloween!

Capricorn

The new moon affected your 10th house this month, concerning your public image, career, and agenda. You might see yourself stepping into new authority, or embracing a side of authority you once rejected. It’s your month of balancing ambition and relationships. You may see Halloween as a challenge instead of an enjoyment, but don’t let this get in your way of having a good time. Allow yourself to let go of any self-restraints!

Aquarius

The new moon this month for Aquarius means your ninth house is shifting. Your mind, beliefs, travel, and higher learning are all stimulated. The end of the month is your time to explore something new, whether that be a book, a trip, or hearing out someone else’s worldview. This Halloween, try adopting the mindset of “I get what I want.” Your desire for self-improvement will be strong this Halloween, and you should explore that!

Pisces

Your eighth house is lit up this month. Deep intimacy, transformation, and vulnerability are all highlighted. Your vulnerability will be your strength this Halloween. You might discover some hidden part of yourself, join a new group of people, or engage in something spiritual. Halloween is the time for you to embrace your mystical side. It’s the day you should try to unmask yourself; let down your defenses, be unpleasant to people you dislike, and don’t hide your true feelings!

This Halloween seems to be a time of transformation, exploration, and emotional connection for the star signs. Let it be a night of exploration, imagination, and expression. Don’t be afraid to meet new people, share old feelings, or deepen bonds with those close to you. Most important of all, stay spooky!

