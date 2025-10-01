An In-Depth Guide to Hosting the Perfect Fall Movie Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is coming up quickly, and the best way to spend time with your friends and partners is hosting a spectacular movie night. I’ve been hosting movie nights with my roommate for over a year now, so I think I’ve got it down to science: I’m ready to share all my tips and tricks, as well as some special glittering touches that can make your movie nights this fall feel like you’re trapped inside Hocus Pocus.

Although sometimes we all sit with our friends trying to pick a movie that everyone agrees on, we all know that the movie doesn’t really matter — all that matters is that the vibes are good.

With October’s arrival, it’s nearly the time when the leaves start to fall and we unpack our sweaters. Here are my tips for hosting the ultimate fall movie night to usher in the season!

Snack Ideas

Of course, if you have a movie night, you also need to have snacks for it! Some of my favorite recipes from hanging out with family and friends, and from endlessly scrolling on Instagram reels, include popcorn, candy, store-bought cookies, and an essential Chipotle bowl.

One of my favorite recipes is homemade cinnamon sugar pretzels. They’re delicious, and they’re so easy to make! All you need is some butter, sugar, cinnamon, and pretzels. I’d also recommend chocolate-covered pretzels. I personally prefer the white chocolate substitute every time, but both are delicious and perfect for the fall.

While we’re adding chocolate to things, chocolate-covered fruits are perfect for movie nights. Chocolate-covered strawberries are a go-to and won’t necessarily draw attention away from the emotional climax of the movie when you decide to dig in.

Also, don’t forget about the many pumpkin-flavored snacks! Fall is the best season for pumpkin treats. Pumpkin muffins or pumpkin banana bread are two of my absolute favorites — just imagine the smell when they come out of the oven. Also, try some brownies: don’t make them boring, add some pumpkin cookie dough or Halloween Oreos to your pan, with some ice cream on top.

My final snack idea is a recipe called “Apple Nachos,” which is tasty and reminds me of those caramelized apples I tried to eat at fairs as a kid. Lay a spread of sliced apples out, cover them with melted peanut butter, and top them off with some chocolate chips. Bon appetite!

To wash your snacks down, you’ll also need to have some drinks. You can grab a good mug of your favorite classic — or maybe something new! Recently, I’ve felt like I’m the only one who drinks hot beverages anymore, so you’ll always catch me curling up with a cinnamon chai latte or a hot chocolate. The fall season is all about cinnamon and pumpkin, so I like extra syrup in those, a dollop of sweet foam, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Some other drink ideas include a trendy matcha tea, which I make fresh on my countertop with extra cubes of ice. I grew up dunking cookies in lemonade, so that sweet drink is always a recommendation of mine. Or, if you’re one of those people who falls asleep before a movie’s big plot twist hits, a coffee might be more your style.

Choosing a Movie

Snacks are prepared, the condensation on our cups is soaking into the coasters, now what are we watching? My friends all usually have different opinions, and the debates are usually about whether we want to watch Magic Mike, Les Misérables, or The Boogeyman. To avoid the same dilemma during your movie night, here are a few ideas to cut down on the “wait, what about…” conversations when choosing a movie.

First, the wheel. If everyone has a different idea, put them all down on an online wheel and spin it. That way, no one can complain, and the next movie night, that person can’t choose because they’ve already had a turn. Spin and repeat!

Next, you can create a themed movie night where you choose the movie beforehand. That way, everyone can get excited, the hosts can decorate, and the hype for the movie at hand is unparalleled. The stress about picking a movie disappears, and the night goes smoothly. Bonus points if it’s a horror movie!

Lastly, the cordial marathon. This is my favorite fall tradition because there are so many great options. For example, a Scream, Harry Potter, Saw, or Scary Movie marathon would be so fun. I usually reserve marathon nights for when the whole friend group is present, which makes it harder to plan but much more exciting when happens!

If you’re not into long, scary movies, I’d recommend my personal tradition of re-watching the Thanksgiving episodes from popular TV shows; they’re perfect for the daytime, in comparison to those late-night watches.

Atmosphere matters

Make your movie night fun; whatever that means to you and your friends, that works! Once, my friends and I were busy with Halloween costumes, so we turned on a musical on a laptop and watched it there! Sprawled out on the floor might be the best way to focus on the magic system of your favorite scary movie.

But truly, don’t let the absence of a TV stop you. For a year, I hosted movie nights with a projector. I projected it onto a bed sheet that was pinned to the wall, and it made the whole room cozier!

One idea I want to try out myself is moving furniture around to make a new atmosphere. Maybe moving furniture around could help you hide from that jump-scare movie or create a better space to throw your head back laughing.

The More, The Merrier

Finally, don’t forget, the more the merrier! Fall is the time to fall in love, to make new friends, and to find new aspirations. Movie nights are perfect to share your interests and bond over them with people you see as family. Just as food brings people together, so does culture and film, which is why I love it so much. Conversation after the lights flutter back on after a good movie is my favorite, and the spooky season holds some of the greatest movies of all time. So go start inviting your friends and neighbors to your next fall-inspired movie night!

An aesthetic fall movie night is the best way to usher in the new season. There are plenty of fall-themed films you can choose from, and watching movies is such a fun and easy way to spend time with the people you care about. Happy watching!

