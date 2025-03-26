Amazon’s ‘Dupe’-licious Fashion Finds You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fashion dupes have taken over social media, especially TikTok, where influencers and every day online and in-person shoppers alike share their best budget-friendly finds. The term “dupe” is short for the word “duplicate” and refers to affordable alternatives to trendy or high-end fashion items. Unlike counterfeits, dupes don’t claim to be the real deal but rather offer a similar style at a fraction of the original cost.

With inflation, more consumers are looking for ways to stay on trend without breaking the bank. Thanks to Amazon, finding high-quality fashion dupes has never been easier, making viral trends and popular fashion choices more accessible for everyone.

free people

Free People is known for its effortlessly chic and bohemian aesthetic, but its price tags haven’t always been the most budget-friendly. One of its more trendy pieces, a $50 cut-out back top, has been spotted in dupe form on Amazon for just $20. This alternative looks nearly identical to the original, featuring the same soft, flowy fabric, and bohemian look. Shoppers in the reviews all rave about how this top is identical to the Free People top, making it a must-have for anyone who loves the aesthetic that Free People gives off but wants to spend less.

Skims

Kim Kardashian’s Skims line has redefined basic tank tops, crop tops, and t-shirts, but with a single Cotton Jersey Tee costing $48 (without shipping), building a Skims wardrobe of basics can get extremely pricey. Amazon shoppers, however, have found a dupe deal: three for just $30. The tops are a near-perfect match to the originals. Whether worn alone or layered, they offer the same sleek, sculpting look without the price of a luxurious tag.

Princess Polly

Princess Polly is a go-to brand for trendy, casual, and dressy pieces, but with prices that can sometimes be a little too much for the product, it can be a splurge. Enter the Amazon dupe: a $7.99 alternative that mirrors the look of a best-selling Princess Polly top.

Whether it’s being styled for a night out or a casual day look, this dupe provides the same trendy vibe (almost exactly) at a fraction of the price. The fabric, fit, and color options not only make it identical to the original, but also make it a standout for budget-friendly girls.

Lululemon

Lululemon leggings are beloved for their high-quality fabric and perfect fit for exercising or just lounging around, but at $98 a pair, they’re not exactly the most budget-friendly pair of pants. Amazon’s CRZ Yoga stepped in with a $30 alternative that many shoppers swear by. These leggings offer a similar buttery-soft feel and a high-waisted fit that rivals the iconic Lululemon Align leggings. With tons of positive reviews, these dupes prove you don’t need to spend nearly $100 to get activewear.

Fashion dupes aren’t about outshining or replacing higher-priced retail brands — they simply offer more accessibility. Not everyone, especially college students, can afford a $50 top or $100 leggings, and that’s where dupes come in to help. They allow fashion lovers to stay on trend while being mindful of their budgets.

As dupes continue to gain popularity, they highlight a change in fashion, one where inclusivity and affordability are just as important as the name on the back of your top or pants.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!