From Dupes to Basics, Amazon Fashion Can Upgrade Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Keeping up with fashion trends can feel impossible when they change every other week, and their prices keep climbing. Sure, fast fashion giants like SHEIN offer budget-friendly options, but at the cost of quality and long shipping times. So, where can college students find affordable, stylish, and reliable clothing? Lately, my go-to spot has been Amazon. It’s budget-friendly, surprisingly trendy, and delivers straight to my door in no time.

Recently, Amazon has gained more recognition for its clothing, mostly through influencers promoting their storefronts. At first, I was skeptical since I had never considered Amazon as an option for clothes — just essentials and random items — but eventually, I caved and gave it a shot, and I was pleasantly surprised.

They have the cutest pieces, no matter what vibe I’m going for. I found the most comfortable basics, perfect for everyday wear around campus, and, of course, some great going-out outfits. Amazon even has dupes for more expensive clothing! They really have it all, and it’s too good to gatekeep.

My Favorite Dupes

Nothing breaks my heart more than finding the cutest clothes, and then realizing the purchase would be detrimental to my bank account. The first thing I do is run to TikTok, because who doesn’t love finding a good dupe? There’s a dupe for just about everything, and most people swear by TikTok Shop or Amazon. However, I’m a loyal Amazon customer (and I’m scared of TikTok Shop).

If you love the feel of a stretchy, buttery soft top, Amazon has the best Skims-inspired products for you. They have the perfect tank tops for everyday wear — amazing for layering or wearing alone on a hot summer day. You can dress them up or down, just like the long-sleeve or off-the-shoulder versions. All of these products have a quality level comparable to Skims.

Looking for something more boho? Amazon also has dupes for your favorite Free People items. A couple of my favorites are the loose tee with a back cutout and the mini athletic dress. If you’re more active, I’d check out the workout romper or the cutest running shorts. It takes a little digging, but I’ve found the trendiest clothes on Amazon for a fraction of the name-brand price!

My Go-To Basics

Basic tops are such a necessity in my wardrobe. I’m rarely seen in anything other than a plain T-shirt or tank top, which is why I’m always on the hunt for quality basics that last. I’ve found that Amazon is the perfect place! Not only does it have every color imaginable, but the prices are unbeatable.

I love a good tank top, and one of my favorites is the Amazon double-lined tank. It’s lightweight, has adjustable straps, and comes in 20 colors. Amazon has the best zip-ups too, which are a staple in my wardrobe. They’re perfect to throw over anything and pair with just about any bottoms. Another comfortable option is the Amazon sweat set. It’s a best-seller and comes in almost every color.

Going-Out Pieces

I never feel like I have enough going-out clothes, even between my three closets (AKA my roommates’ closets). Even if it’s just my girls and I going to dinner, it’s nice to have pieces that stand out a bit more. I’ve found great pieces on Amazon that are perfect for any outing.

I love a good lace moment, and the detailing on this halter tank crop is gorgeous. If you don’t want the basic black, it comes in so many other colors (one even has sparkles). Another lace top I love is the backless V-neck one because it’s very low-cut and extremely flattering. As for bottoms, Amazon has unlimited skirts to choose from. My go-to is a plain black skirt because it goes with everything!

These are just a few pieces that stood out to me, but the options on Amazon are truly endless. There are styles for any occasion right at your fingertips! Most items come in multiple colors, and you don’t even have to pay for shipping.

As college students, we get a discount on Prime, including a free six-month trial. Taking advantage of this discount and everything Amazon has to offer has helped me expand my wardrobe!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!