6 Hacks for a Cost-Friendly Camping Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If your For You Page is anything like mine, as soon as school starts, you’ve probably seen travel influencers post their summer recaps full of stunning scenes from their vacations. When you’re a college student, there’s a whole nine months to plan summer vacations and save money, but how? As a college girly on a budget, I’ve compiled a list of travel tips I’ve learned from my own experiences, parents, and influencers I follow.

Reserve Campsites early

One thing I remember from childhood was my mom waiting online to reserve a campsite for our family the instant that bookings opened. She taught me that if you want to go on vacation in July, you need to start planning well in advance.

Use a tent or find a hostel

When it comes to keeping costs down, I’ve learned to tent camp! There’s usually more booking availability, they’re relatively portable, and you can explore secret spots where a luxury RV could never fit. If tenting is a bit too rustic for you, hostels are a great alternative. Make sure to do your research on any area you’re vacationing in for safety purposes, and always read the hostel’s reviews.

find cost-effective airlines

@baggr_backpacks If you’re looking for a bag that can do it all, Baggr folding travel bag is your asnwer 🧳 It has a ton a storage space, and can be check in as a carry-on on most airlines 👌 #travel #travelbag #traveling #vacation #holiday #duffelbag #traveltiktok ♬ Beat Goes On – The All Seeing I If you don’t have a car, then you might want to consider looking at airfare. Flights can be expensive, so try to get the most out of your ticket. My boyfriend swears by the app Hopper, which gives discounts to first-time users and tracks flight prices (like Expedia with a bonus discount). Also, try to find an airline that allows one carry-on and a personal item. A travel must-have is a multifunctional bag that can fit everything. My mom hasn’t stopped obsessing over this backpack that fits a whole week’s worth of stuff in it! Not only do multifunctional bags fit a ton of things inside, but they count as a personal item, so you can still bring a carry-on.

avoid the camp store

Once you arrive at your destination, you’ll need activities to do and, of course, food to eat. If you’re tent camping, don’t get any food from the camp store. In my experience, it’s considerably cheaper to Uber or find a shuttle to town for grocery shopping. The camp store is convenient, but most of the time not budget-friendly. For meals, try not to eat out every time, but treat yourself to some nice nights out! Especially since you might be saving money in other areas, splurging on a sit-down dinner can be worth it.

explore free amenities

At your destination, try to seek out free amenities and adventures to go on. A lot of campgrounds have their own beach that you can access for free after booking a campsite. Bring along your favorite books and find a cute spot to read in. You can also walk through town or explore the surrounding nature.

buy a national or state park Pass