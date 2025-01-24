This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

From early mornings to late nights, college can tend to feel like there’s never enough time in the day. Despite the business, I’ve discovered how to strike the perfect balance between staying productive and still having a little fun along the way.

Whether it’s experimenting with cute outfits, skincare routines, workouts, or spending time with friends, I’ve found that the secret to managing it all is in creating a good routine. Here’s a look into my typical school week!

Monday

On Monday, I wore a black cropped, collared sweatshirt from Aerie paired with cute red leggings from Amazon. I wore my favorite UGG Tasman Slippers to go with it. Since it was a rainy day, I added a black windbreaker, as well!

Skincare is something I prioritize to start and end my day because it’s so relaxing and makes my skin feel amazing! In the morning, I wash my face with Panoxyl Benzoyl Peroxide Wash, apply the Good Molecules Niacinamide Acid Serum, and finish off with La Roche-Posay Double Repair Moisturizer with SPF. At night, I switch to the Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser and Differin Gel. This routine has made such a difference for my skin, keeping it clear and hydrated.

For breakfast on Monday, I had a clementine with a Trader Joe’s strawberry banana yogurt and some granola. Lunch was leftover spaghetti with meat sauce, and for dinner, I went to my friend’s sorority house, where we had “Marry Me Chicken,” green beans, carrots, and mashed potatoes.

I had some free time to clean my bathroom and bedroom that morning, then went to get some homework done at Starbucks before attending my other classes for the day. I got home, hung out with my roommate, and had a Zoom meeting.

My friends and I went out for some ice cream, and I ended the day in bed, lit my favorite candle, and watched a show!

Tuesday

Tuesday was full of energy and productivity. I wore a white quarter-zip sweatshirt, leggings from Amazon, and my Nike tennis shoes for both comfort and style. I accessorized with my Enewton bracelets, Kendra Scott necklace, and my Apple Watch. My hair was slicked back with Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream, which gave it a polished look that lasted all day.

For breakfast, I had an iced blonde latte from Starbucks and Trader Joe’s hash browns, turkey sausage, and some blueberries. For lunch, I had buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips and cucumber slices, and dinner was orange chicken with veggie fried rice.

The day started with a spin class with my roommates, which is always a great way to kickstart the morning. Afterward, we grabbed a coffee before heading off to class. I ran some errands at Target, then spent the afternoon doing homework at home. The evening was spent unwinding with a Marvel movie marathon with my roommates; we watched Iron Man 2, which was so fun!

Wednesday

Wednesday was my busiest school day, and I wanted an outfit that was comfortable and cute. I wore a white bodysuit from H&M, a black onesie from Free People, and a black puffer vest from H&M, paired with my UGGs. It was the perfect balance of warmth and style!

I wore the same jewelry as Tuesday. For my hair, I used my favorite blowout brush, which made my hair look so volumized.

For breakfast, I kept it simple with a granola bar and a peach Celsius. Lunch was leftover orange chicken and veggie fried rice from the night before. For dinner, I went out for sushi with my friends!

My day was packed with three classes, and I managed to sneak in a walk between some of them. Afterward, I had a bit of downtime, so I took a nap to recharge for the evening ahead. Later, I got ready and went to dinner and a basketball game with friends. By the time I got home, it was already close to midnight, but I had a great, fun, and productive day.

Thursday

On Thursday, I wore a pair of light-wash jeans, a striped navy and cream quarter zip from Pacsun, and my black Converse. I blew out my hair today for some extra volume.

Breakfast was a clementine and a strawberry lemon Celsius to keep me energized. For lunch, I had leftovers from my previous dinner out with friends, and dinner was CAVA. And for a sweet treat? Tru-Fru, of course!

Thursday was filled with excitement. I had a job interview in the morning to be a Starbucks barista, and I was so excited to get the job! On top of that, I was offered a research assistant role with one of my professors. It was a great day for career opportunities!

After going to class, taking a quiz, and knocking out some homework, I had a shift from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and wrapped up the evening with dinner and a movie night with my roommates before heading to bed.

Friday

Friday called for a pair of jeans, a long-sleeve top from H&M, and a cream puffer jacket from Urban Outfitters. I wore my New Balances to stay comfortable. I curled my hair a little bit, as well!

My makeup routine for this week was a pretty natural look. For all the days, I used the Fenty Beauty skin tint, e.l.f concealer, e.l.f Halo Glow, Rare Beauty bronzer, Saie Beauty blush, and lip oil!

Breakfast was my favorite strawberry banana yogurt with granola, and for lunch/dinner, I made some ravioli with steamed veggies. After tidying up my room, I spent the morning at the library catching up on homework and studying before heading to class.

The day ended with a gym session and a relaxed evening hanging out with my roommates. I even got to squeeze in a little reading before bed to unwind.

That’s my week! Thanks for following me along. I hope it gave you some inspiration on how to curate a productive, fun lifestyle in college!

