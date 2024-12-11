A Simple Guide To Hosting a Christmas Party That Sleighs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s finally the holiday season, which means chilly nights by the fire, family time, and, of course, Christmas parties! I’m no stranger to the latter, and I look forward to being on the guest list of several upcoming holiday festivities.

This holiday season, what I’m looking forward to most isn’t being in attendance but rather being the host! With Christmas fast approaching, I’ve been researching treats, drinks, and gifts to relieve the stress of exams for my guests. I’ve found some of the most delicious-sounding cookies, easy-to-make cocktails, and perfect gifts to spice up any Christmas party.

Treats

I think the basis of any good Christmas party is the food and refreshments it offers. Whether you make the treats with your guests during the festivities or decorate them beforehand, they’re completely necessary. Many parties focus on sweet goodies, like chocolate-covered pretzels, peppermint bark, Oreo truffle balls, etc., but you can also include a fun appetizer. From a Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie to deviled Grinch eggs or even a wreath sausage roll, the possibilities are endless! Getting creative with hors d’oeuvres is a great way to spice up any party.

Another must for a sleigh Christmas party is cocktails. Pinterest provides a plethora of innovative holiday drinks that will get anyone in the spirit. Whether it’s poinsettia punch, spiked eggnog, or a mistle-toe margarita, your guests will love the theme of it all.

Simply mix some juice and liquor, add a garnish such as pine, cinnamon, or cranberry, and make it green or red. Don’t worry; mocktails can easily be crafted. Just use an array of tasteful juices or sodas to craft the perfect drink for all ages to enjoy.

Activities

Yummy treats are only the foundation of any good Christmas party. Activities for guests can create a fun environment with competition and memories that’ll have your friends asking when the New Year’s Party is!

A cookie decorating contest is a fun way to include guests in the craft of treats. When I was younger, my mom and I would have a designated day around Christmas where we’d bake all day and decorate with homemade frosting and sprinkles. Doing this at a party while introducing competition makes you and your friends strive for the best-looking (and most tasty) treats. Judging would require a taste test of all the treats and may become problematic if they’re all equally delicious.

Another fun activity is Christmas trivia. Whether it involves movies, parades, or memorabilia, it introduces a competitive nature to your party. A few years ago, I attended an Elf trivia night, and as much as I’d like to say I won, I was humbled and felt like I needed to study and prepare for the Christmas trivia nights to come.

My family and I often find ourselves in a game of charades just sitting in the living room together. We also play a ridiculous game similar to Mad Libs where one person says a word, then the next person does, and so on until a sentence is formed. Any party game can have a holiday twist added to it: telephone, occupation, charades, or even my family’s sentence game. The best part is that no money is required, and they’re always fun.

Other fun activities include Christmas carol karaoke, Pin the Nose on Rudolph, Christmas Name That Tune, Santa limbo, and Family Feud Christmas, to name a few. Repurposing childhood games and twisting your favorite party activities give your festivity a sense of child-like nostalgia and wholesome fun.

Gifts

While receiving gifts isn’t the true meaning of Christmas, it encapsulates the spirit of giving and plays a massive role in the season. Hosts at Christmas parties sometimes give out party favors, just like at any typical party.

As a kid, I remember receiving bags of miniature trees, squishy snowball toys, and light-up necklaces. As an adult, I prefer more practical items, like small decorations or sweet treats to take home. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers to create the perfect party gift, search Target, Dollar Tree, and even Aldi, as the stores offer cute and cheap gifts great for any party guest.

Another fun twist for a gift at a holiday party is Secret Santa and White Elephant, which also incorporates an activity. Secret Santa requires the host to assign each of their guests someone different to buy a present for. White Elephant (also known as Dirty Santa) requires each participating person to bring a wrapped gift and put it in a pile. The players draw a designated number and pick from the gifts accordingly. The twist is that a gift can be stolen from another person after unwrapping, so you don’t want to go first!

I have played plenty of Dirty Santa games in my life. Last year, I played one with my boyfriend’s family, in which I stole a portable blender from his mom and finally showed a little bit of my competitive nature. Both games are meant to entertain the guests, and price limits can be set to minimize stress.

Holiday parties are a great way to get into the spirit of Christmas, especially if you have all the best things that create a wonderful experience. However, the most essential thing at your party isn’t the food, games, or gifts, but the people you care about!

